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Wireless technologies

Count Metal Mind

Sept 03, 2025

In 1972, a military researcher compiled over 2,300 studies outlining the biological devastation caused by wireless radiation.

Let’s get the argument on the table so nobody gets lost in the ensuing carnage. It’s devastatingly simple. The constellation of wireless technologies bathing this planet in a permanent storm of microwave and radio-frequency radiation represents a planetary-scale biological experiment for which preliminary data has been available for more than half a century. And the data is not good.

Symptoms everywhere

The physiological symptoms of a slow-motion, non-thermal electrocution are often misdiagnosed as failures of the spirit, wages of late-stage capitalism or some other bloodless academic abstraction. A species-wide surge in anxiety, depression, insomnia, infertility, brain fog and a thousand other maladies of the modern age are real symptoms.

A conspiracy of established fact

It was published by the very military-industrial architecture that pioneered the technology in the first place. The machine knows what it does. It has always known. The narrative of "safety" is a marketing campaign deployed to manage a population that has become addicted to poison. Your phone, your Wi-Fi, your Bluetooth earbuds, your “smart” meter… these tools of convenience function as nodes in a global network of biological disruption and they've had the receipts for fifty years.

There is no longer any “outside”

There is no place you can go without being penetrated by a thousand overlapping fields of man-made energy.

Step outside your house. Your phone immediately begins looking for a signal, punching through the air to connect with the nearest cell tower—a high-powered microwave transmitter disguised as a sad metal tree or hidden on a church steeple like a blasphemous gargoyle. Your neighbor's Wi-Fi router is pumping a 2.4 or 5 gigahertz signal straight through your walls, straight through your skull. The other neighbor's router is doing the same from the other side. A dozen more down the street are adding to the soup. Every car that drives by is a rolling bundle of Bluetooth chaos, its signals looking for a mate. Above you, satellites are raining down GPS data. Around you, the air itself crackles with the endless chatter of AM/FM radio, television broadcasts, police scanners, and encrypted whispers of military comms.

Quiet war, silent weapons

It’s an invisible, silent, ceaseless blizzard of electromagnetic force. You are fish swimming in an ocean you cannot see, feel, or taste, yet it is acting on every cell in your body and has been normalized. You buy the next generation of gear to make the blizzard even denser, even faster… believing, with the faith of true zealots, the official doctrine that the only possible danger from this electronic smorgasbord is the risk of it getting a little warm. The thermal effect. If it doesn’t cook you like a hot dog, you're fine. That’s the entire basis of “safety.”

Deception

The proof has been sitting in a filing cabinet since 1972.

Here it is. NAVAL MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE RESEARCH REPORT. Project MF12.524.015-0004B, Report No. 2, Revised.

BIBLIOGRAPHY OF REPORTED BIOLOGICAL PHENOMENA ('EFFECTS') AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS ATTRIBUTED TO MICROWAVE AND RADIO-FREQUENCY RADIATION.

The author: Zorach R. Glaser, Ph.D. LT, MSC, USNR.

Date of revision: 20 April 1972. Fifty fucking years ago.

From the United States Navy

The cold, bureaucratic heart of the beast, compiling a bibliography of over 2,300 studies on what happens to living tissue when you blast it with the same kind of energy that now powers your iPhone. What Zorach R. Glaser, Ph.D., did was simple. He conducted no new experiments. His function was to do the homework. He gathered existing literature—raw data from American, Soviet, and European labs—and he listed it.

Take a walk through this charnel house with the author at https://countmetalmind.substack.com/p/is-your-wi-fi-giving-you-brain-damage

Research on Biological Effects of Radio Frequency Radiation in Eurasian Communist Countries, 1976

There are two disturbing paragraphs in this document that clearly indicate the U.S. military’s perspective opposing more stringent guidelines for microwave radiation. https://magdahavas.com/from-zorys-archive/23-research-on-biological-effects-of-radio-frequency-radiation-in-eurasian-communist-countries-1976/

The last lap

In an abusive relationship, like the one between humans and planetary rulers there are stages. One of the stages is a sweet/mean cycle that is repetitive. It goes back and forth between chaos and calm and each time it repeats it escalates. This implies the next phase of the war on man will be far more intense than covid 19 unless the majority of people become aware and instead of fear make ‘informed’ decisions.

Many humans see through the propaganda, the psychological manipulation, the deception and war on man. Others who remain unaware and believe ‘anything’ they are told contribute to accelerating a world coup.

Canadians for safe technology - call to action

Sept 09 and Sept 10, 2025

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/time-sensitive-norad-arctic-over

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

wireless