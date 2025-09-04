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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
Sep 4, 2025

May love be with us all.

I am sure that directed damages were done to those demonstrating against the Covid events, and probably other protestors rhave unknoeingly receive a blast now and then too. This is on top of the allocation of broad -waving over the populace.

Still looking for a way to turn off the Smart meter 'bleep' coming off most new devices like stoves, washing machines and fridges as they seek their masters. Any tips out there?

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