Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my Blogs. Information presented here is not intended to provide legal or lawful advice, nor medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only.

I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following in-formation.

The COVID Dossier: Evidence of a Military Global Operation

By Liselotte

Apr 10, 2025

Independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova compiled a dossier presenting evidence the COVID-19 pandemic was not a public health event but a global Military and Intelligence coordinated operation.

This operation, they argue, was orchestrated through public-private intelligence and military alliances, including NATO, and that legal frameworks designed for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) weapons attacks were invoked.

Details are provided on military and intelligence agencies overseeing the COVID-19 response in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy and identifies entities responsible for censorship and propaganda and those top military or intelligence leaders who held leadership roles in the operation. There is also a section outlining multinational alliances focused on biodefense and bioterrorism, which provide frameworks for responding to a bioterror or bioweapon attack. The research highlights connections to global governing bodies, including the EU and UN/WHO, through which the response was coordinated, and alliances like NATO. https://indepnews.org/en/covid-dossier-evidence-of-a-military-operation/

Military nature of the covid attack

By Sasha Latypova

June 20, 2025

A video recording from Sasha’s presentation for Doctors 4 Covid Ethics group. The talk covers the military nature of the covid attack on society and ongoing non-acknowledgement of this nature under Trump 2.0 administration. To date few in the “freedom” community realize or discuss the fact that covid operation had nothing to do with public health. This needs to change before any justice or reform can be accomplished. The power point for this talk can be downloaded here:

Download slides

State of war

The state of war was announced by announcing a public health emergency. There is no justification required for announcing a public health emergency or a pandemic. None. No data is needed. No pathogen identified. No justification is needed.

Similar to The Lieber Code Article 1 below. No requirement to announce martial law.

The Lieber Code [rules of war]

General Orders No. 100 : The Lieber Code https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/lieber.asp#

Article 1

A place, district, or country occupied by an enemy stands, in consequence of the occupation, under the Martial Law of the invading or occupying army, whether any proclamation declaring Martial Law, or any public warning to the inhabitants, has been issued or not. https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/lieber.asp#sec1

Pseudo-legal structure of covid crime

Silencing the USA Constitution and absence of law enforcement enabled government to reduce populations through this structure.

Start at 06:33 mins

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/covid-is-a-military-operation-that

Martial rule vs. martial law

The difference between martial rule and martial law is absence of tanks and troops in the streets to minimize public awareness and resistance.

Maxims of law

A maxim of law is an established principle or proposition.

1. A principle of law universally admitted as being just and consonant with reason.

2. Maxims in law are somewhat like axioms in geometry. 1 Bl. Com. 68. They are principles and authorities, part of the general customs or common law of the land; and are of the same strength as acts of parliament, when the judges have determined what is a maxim; which belongs to the judges and not the jury. https://famguardian.org/Publications/BouvierMaximsOfLaw/BouviersMaxims.htm

Maxim: Laws are silent amidst arms.

War on humanity

Since 2020, there has been no rule of law, no law enforcement to arrest, trial, and prosecute perpetrators exterminating humans.

Part II

The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event

The Dossier contains information regarding military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and more… Extended to the end of 2029. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/covid-dossier-a-record-of-military

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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