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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

International laser focus on Canada

Frank Vaughn

Mar 06.25

The International Coalition Against Illicit Economies [ICAIE] Policy Brief on Growing Harms of Cross-Border Illicit Trade Vectors and Threat Convergence to Canada's National Security.

The ICAIE report substantiates what former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor disclosed that Canada is one of the Number One places to launder money.

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/chief-shawn-taylor-w-nino-bombshell-new-money-laundering-evidence/

Canada in decay

Frank Vaughn: The world sees us for what we have become and that's what I'm trying to show you now. Canadians need to know what the rest of the world knows about decay in Canada.

ICAIE REPORT “Today, Canada is not merely a consumer of illicit goods and contraband, but increasingly serves as a hub of illicit trade, production and distribution of illicit goods, an exporter of such contraband, and a money laundering safe haven for a potpourri of criminal networks. Additionally, these activities also have a disrupting and distracting impact on the Canadian political, governance, security, and business climate.”

Canada is a narco state

Before you deny the possibility remember the antidote to hopelessness and fear is objectivity. The primary place tyrants have power is in your mind because the ‘only’ power they ever had was the power of propaganda.

09:21 mins FV: We can express criminality in Canada as a significant % of our GDP. My low ball figure was 12%, high ball figure might be 25% or more. Do you understand that? Of the $2.2 trillion in gross domestic product we generate 12 to 25% of it is from criminal activity in an environment politicians created to foster that criminal activity? Canada is a narco state. The world knows it. It's time for Canadians to know it …

REPORT: “As exposed by the hearings of the Cullen Commission in recent years, Canada has become a major global refuge for transnational crime networks and their dirty money, including the world’s most notorious networks and their leaders like Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán and the Sinaloa cartel, Chinese drug kingpin Tse Chi Lop, Hezbollah Financier Altaf Khanani, and other bad actors.”

10:26 mins FV: There are references here, there are source materials here, this is real. This is what Canada is now. If you want to fix it, if you want better for the people, then start thinking bigger and outside the box.

REPORT: “While the heads of these criminal syndicates have been arrested, their illicit networks continue to exploit Canada’s liberal legal frameworks and security structures, which have historically focused on imminent domestic and regional crime versus the more complex transnational and sophisticated security threats.”

FV: Our workers, the people policing our borders increasingly foreign born. We have laws and Dei rules that exclude Canadians who might have an interest in actually securing their country, I would argue to make it easier for these conditions to thrive. Is this what you want?

Eluding Canada’s penal system

REPORT: “However, criminals with great national security significance have eluded Canada’s penal system, including Iranian Kingpin Omid Tahvili – among the FBI’s most wanted fugitives – who virtually walked out of the front door of prison. Others such as mobster Robbie Alkhalil escaped from prison and is considered one of Canada’s most significant public safety and organized crime threats.”

FV: Did you know any of this? To understand what we have become requires long form thinking because it's a complicated mess. It’s a huge problem. It takes hours of talking and thinking and reading to understand that Canada is not the happy little place everybody wants a one or two sentence clip to solve all their problems, or they throw a lame statistic like only 1% of fentanyl going into the United States is taken from Canada. As if that statistic means anything.

Lethal transnational criminal networks

12:28 mins REPORT: “In the past, Canadians have focused on mid-level threat actors driven by profit (e.g., Hells Angels) in lieu of more lethal transnational criminal networks that have blended with geopolitical global interests (for example, networks from China, Iran, and Russia). Canada has also housed nefarious technologies and encryption companies (Esoteric, Phantom, Sky, et al) that have not only advanced illicit transactions in the country of such criminal networks, but have also provided a shield to criminal activity in convergence hubs such as Vancouver, Toronto, and other Canadian cities, as pinpointed by Western security, intelligence, military and law enforcement communities. And things are not getting any better. Just last week, Toronto Police, as part of Operation Project Finito, had the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the Service’s history including 551 kilos of cocaine and 441 kilos of crystal methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $90 million.”

Busts don’t disrupt supply

FV: We've had bigger busts since and busts don't mean disruption of supply. We capture a fraction of the trade. Understand that 1% number is so moronically dismissive of the massive scale of the problem in Canada.

REPORT: “Equally concerning, these same Canadian-based technologies have been key global facilitators and have not only hampered investigations by international law enforcement and intelligence agencies, but have been instrumental in facilitating transnational crime networks, illicit trade and threat finance amongst Five Eyes members, NATO partners and developing countries already struggling with a host of security, economic and social instability challenges.”

FV: In previous videos I talked about how we lost trust of American law enforcement and our partners around the world because they know we are corrupt. Again, outside Canada everyone knows the story. In Canada you're hypnotized and propagandized so that you ignore all this. They promote this image like Canada is just this perfectly beautiful country. It's propaganda. It covers over this truth.

REPORT: “Existing illicit trade hazards in Canada pose serious threats across economic, social, environmental, health, and political interests. These hazards include key governance, regulatory, and law enforcement gaps that are exploited by a convergence of foreign-state actors and associated transnational crime networks involved in illicit trade, cross-border criminality, human trafficking, money laundering, and terrorist financing. Headlines in the last decade alone include money laundering concerns facilitated by transnational criminal organizations deriving profits from the illicit sale of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs resulting in the death of tens of thousands of children and other citizens across vulnerable populations, and associated corruption that has undermined the integrity of political systems in Canada.”

Leaders in Canada are lying to you!

REPORT: “Canadian policy makers at the municipal, provincial and federal levels need to recognize the scale of today’s interconnected illicit threats in Canada and take urgent action against the significant harms being done daily by kleptocrats, criminals, and terrorist networks and their enablers before communities degrade further into normalized patterns of insecurity, violence, and criminality.” 53:34 mins

ICAIE Report

https://icaie.com/2023/11/icaie-issues-new-policy-brief-on-the-growing-harms-of-cross-border-illicit-trade-vectors-and-threat-convergence-to-canadas-national-security-urgent-attention-and-action-are-needed/

Political elections

If you want to know your future, study the past to make informed wise choices rather than making the same mistakes over and over.

Part I International laser focus on Canada

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/bombshell-icaie-report-colossal-scale

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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