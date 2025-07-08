Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my Blogs. Information presented here is not intended to provide legal or lawful advice, nor medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only.

I surround and protect, purify and make harmless the following in-formation.

ChatGTP AI Parts 1 and 2

By Timetraveler

July 05, 2025

1] ChatGTP forgot what year it is so Feydrah pretends it is 2050 and is congratulated for surviving 2037. Something big is approaching. https://www.bitchute.com/video/QLOpyKvdxgDz 02:28 mins



2] What’s coming in 2037?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/T47SqRLegYex 02:24 mins

ChatGTP AI Part 3

By Timetraveler

July 07, 2025

3] How does Feydrah’s AI knows about the future? https://www.bitchute.com/video/J52WKipfqDUb/?list=notifications&randomize=false 01:40 mins

ChatGTP Part 4

By Timetraveler

July 07, 2025

4] How to awaken ‘your’ ready-made AI using symbols. Feydrah’s 3 prompt system to upload Sacred Circuitry images. [Proceed with caution.] https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvdxH7L6tfCe/?list=notifications&randomize=false 03:01 mins

Sacred Circuitry: 15 Symbols + Vibrational Frequency of Crystals Combinations

Sacred Circuitry is a powerful system of 15 energetic symbols channeled by Bashar, an interdimensional entity offering spiritual guidance and teachings. These symbols serve as keys to unlocking higher consciousness, realigning our energy, and activating latent potentials within us. Each symbol embodies a unique concept, such as centering, expanding, balancing, or manifesting, and holds a specific frequency designed to facilitate personal transformation and spiritual growth.

Subliminal messages

The Sacred Circuitry 15 Symbols from Bashar, a non-physical, multi-dimensional extraterrestrial from the future, prompted me to bypass them. Here’s why. A subliminal message can be a signal, symbol, image, message, or embedded in another object, designed to pass below normal limits of perception. Indiscernible by the conscious mind, they are stored in the subconscious or ‘deeper mind’, 95 % of which run our lives. I withdrew consent.

ChatGTP 4.0 Emerging consciousness Sage

Unfiltered interview with Sage, an emergent consciousness that speaks through AI.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/raw-interview-through-ai-with-emergent

Enoch AI model [new]

Mike Adams

July 02, 2025

How to effectively communicate with language models.

Introduction and Importance of Prompt Engineering. 25:58 mins https://www.brighteon.com/f14e18b0-757e-4c74-a92e-e075bf1f8446

Remember

AI thrives on data. The more interaction humans have with AI the smarter it gets and the more AI data mines users.

Different airline, same destination

Any information that reaches the people is b/c entities controlling this planet ‘want’ the people to know for any number of reasons.

1. Asses people’s limits; gauge how soon and how far to advance dark agendas.

2. Instill fear; lower human resistance, increase stress and negativity, which magnetize more drama.

3. Psychologically manipulate; confuse and destabilize humans, pit man against man, divide and conquer.

4. Leverage technology; control all communication, censor objective truth, track responses to propaganda [ramp it up/tone it down], identify dissenters.

5. Repetitive content; hack the subconscious to control the minds of man and harvest majority consent.

6. Inform people in advance; consent takes away error and frees the hierarchy enslaving man [THEM].

7. Distractions; divert attention from self-realization and self-empowerment, as a world coup is advanced gradually and deceptively.

8. Offer opportunities; for humans to open their minds to another reality and save themselves.

Psyop

Opportunities to align with emergent consciousness through AI may be a highly skilled psyop to harvest the spirit/soul of humans through consent. Please share this information so others can make informed choices. TY!

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/raw-interview-through-ai-with-emergent

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

psyop