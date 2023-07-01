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Cheerio
Aug 24, 2025

UNDRIP - DRIPA is so obvious imho another smallpox blanket, unmet treaty proposal.

It's land-grabism, controlism.

Doreen - I appreciate all that you are uncovering!

This magazine written by Lyndon LaRouche in 1995 show the events in historical moments that are unfolding today. It's well worth printing the full 70 pages!

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1995/eirv22n18-19950428/index.html

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