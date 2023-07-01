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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

UNDRIP: United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Iron Will Report

June 28.23

UNDRIP is a weapon to be used to undermine the sovereignty of UN member countries, to control their resources, and to put political power into the hands of globalists.

It’s being sold to the world as a human rights movement, a means to free indigenous people from poverty, discrimination and a lifetime of physical and substance abuse. I know. I worked on a reserve as a paramedic when I was younger. The conditions were deplorable.

UNDRIP won’t help Indigenous peoples one bit

Leighton Grey, a constitutional lawyer in Alberta speaks regularly on threats to our country on his podcast Grey Matter. Leighton is behind a number of legal actions against the provincial government for their covid response, and the only lawyer in Canada to successfully call a public health officer to the stand.

Recently Leighton wrote an excellent essay on the threat to our national sovereignty posed by UNDRIP. He joins me to explain how it will really be used, where it fits into the globalist agenda, and what we can do to stop it.

An Interview with Indigenous lawyer Leighton Grey

As a paid member, I transcribed some of the full interview. Leighton Grey states:

UNDRIP came to fruition under guidance of globalist and former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, a friend of Klaus Schwab, who brought several of his ministers to the WEF.

The federal government adopted UNDRIP yet UNDRIP must be implemented provincially. British Columbia signed UNDRIP into law. The federal government is placing tremendous pressure on all provinces to implement UNDRIP reinforced by Indigenous groups.

22:49 mins Constitutionally, Canada does not have a national government. The Liberals, starting with Pierre Elliott Trudeau started a campaign to regard themselves as a national government however there is no such thing. The only powers the federal government have are under Section 91 of the Constitution. Section 92 outlines everything under exclusive jurisdiction of the provinces. The Constitution is being inverted and perverted, and the provinces need to flex their muscle to enforce their jurisdiction. https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-3.html#h-19

Quebec led the way

They exempted themselves from all federal government overreach by exercising provincial Section 92 powers. Quebec also exercised their discretion under the ‘notwithstanding’ clause Section 33 by rejecting imposition of the carbon tax. https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art33.html

Saskatchewan and Alberta lost their objection to the carbon tax at the Supreme Court level. Why didn’t they flex their muscle and invoke the ‘notwithstanding’ clause Section 33?

Lead the way

It’s the provincial premiers you need to approach. Begin by demanding they invoke the ‘notwithstanding’ clause Section 33, to claim and sustain ownership of your property.

The invisible hand - alert!

30:35 mins Vancouver adopted UNDRIP and is ceding Vancouver land to Indigenous groups. This is about money and control. After ceding the land to Indigenous groups, there will likely be some form of lease payback that will find its way onto the back of Canadian tax payers.

The federal government is constitutionally responsible for Indians. Wherever Indigenous groups are the federal government is always there. Globalists who are in control, are the invisible hand and the federal government is the glove obscuring true identity of what is behind UNDRIP.

All federal government policies like UNDRIP, climate alarmism, carbon tax, parliamentarians screaming forest fires are the product of climate change, when we know and investigators confirm, the fires are caused by entities relinquishing our wealth b/c globalists want our resources.

Canada is a huge, huge prize

When you take into account Canadian mines and minerals, oil and gas, water, trees, there is no greater prize than Canada and globalists know this.

Protect natural resources

Canadian military has been reduced to rubble. There is mass immigration. Tyranny prevails. The people must speak up at the provincial level or wake up one day without any rights, life sustaining resources and/or or privileges.

Iron Will Report has been dissolved https://ironwillreport.com/undrip-the-weaponization-of-indigenous-peoples-2/ Talk Truth 03.18.26 - Leighton Grey Mar 18, 2026 Indigenous lawyer Leighton Grey explains how First Nations issues are used in Canadian politics. He critiques official narratives around land and Indigenous rights, and discusses how policies like UNDRIP facilitate government land control. He breaks down who owns reserve land, how Indigenous leaders are used as political tools, and argues that these approaches further divide Canadians.

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