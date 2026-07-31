Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Revelations

The past is revealed here often to illustrate mass deception. To know the future research the past so you become more aware and can make informed decisions.

Bell cemeteries

Nico

July 09, 2025

Cathedral bells once filled towns with resonant tones that extended far beyond marking time. These tones tapped into the aether: a free, ambient energy field described in both ancient and modern texts. Inside cathedral foundations, mercury repositories have been discovered. Structures specifically designed to interact with this aether and amplify sonic resonance.

One peer‑reviewed study in Architectural Resonance and Aether (2024) describes how these cathedrals acted as receivers and generators of ambient energy via bell-induced vibration, even detailing tower foundations that store and channel this energy. This research suggests that bells were central to a system of communal healing, spiritual alignment, and vibrational transformation.

Yet the accepted mainstream narrative insists that these bells vanished because they were melted down for munitions during World War II.

Something deeper may have been at work

Study after study observes that cathedral towers don’t meet structural or functional mandates purely for height or ornamentation. These towers often contain cavities capped with mercury repositories. Mercury is an ideal medium to reflect, store, and resonate ambient electromagnetic and sonic energy. When bells ring, these harmonic waves pulse through aether fields. The towers, foundation, and stored energy combine to make cathedrals into healing resonators. Acoustic sanctuaries where structure, energy, and vibration converge.

One explanation proposes that subtle vibrational medicine was taking place inside these buildings for centuries. The harmonic vibrations from bells coupled with structural resonance could catalyse psychosomatic healing therefore reducing stress, aligning energy centres, inspiring mental clarity, and enhancing mental health. Mercury’s role may have been as a resonant lens, focusing energy to therapeutic ends. This, therefore, places cathedral bells not as religious frills but as integral components of an ancient sound‑medicine system built into architectural practice. Continues at https://medium.com/@nicoauthor/beneath-the-silent-towers-of-europe-lies-a-hidden-story-of-vibration-energy-power-31ad5a453ceb

It’s All About Frequency

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

July 30, 2026

Please watch this video.

Hospital resonance medicine

Video https://youcantmakethisstuffup.substack.com/p/its-all-about-the-frequency

The sound they stole

May 01, 2026

Hospitals in 1875 were musical instruments. Hospitals are named in the video below.

Between 1914 and 1955, every major hospital in the Western world quietly removed its bell tower, replaced its linen with polyester, and filled the wards with a small, sharp electronic ton the human brain registers as a threat. The bells were not destroyed. Sixty thousand of them are still sitting in sealed lofts above the same buildings — silent. This is the story of the frequency they took, the men who took it, and why no one is supposed to be well in a hospital again.

5,000 Hertz [cycles per second]

Modern resonance medicine, the branch of physics they don’t teach in medical school anymore, the branch that died in the 1930s, recognized 5,000 hertz as the dominant resonance of structured water, the water in your blood, the water in your lymph, the water in the linen of your sheets, if those sheets are still made of flax. When that frequency moves through a body and a room and a bed at the same time, the experimental literature, and there is more of it than they want you to find, suggests the body’s healing rhythm aligns to it. That literature is gone now. Not contradicted, not disproven, removed.

From bells to bleeps

By 1957, the modern bedside cardiac monitor, a small cathode ray tube paired with a Pezo electric speaker, was standard equipment in American teaching hospitals. The tone the speaker produced was not chosen for medical reasons. It was chosen because at 440 hertz, the engineers could keep the speaker small, the power draw low, and manufacturing cheap. That note is roughly an ‘A’ natural, and it sits in the part of the human auditory range where the brain treats sound as threat. 15:30 mins

The Hidden Power of Bells

https://soundhealingresearchfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/The-Hidden-Power-of-Bells.pdf

Rockefeller’s war on consciousness through A=440HZ standard tuning

This article details events in musical history central to understanding and treating modern psychopathology, social aggression, political corruption, genetic dysfunction, and cross-cultural degeneration of traditional values risking life on earth. This history concerns A=440Hz “standard tuning,” and the Rockefeller Foundation’s military commercialization of music. https://medicalveritas.org/musical-cult-control/

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

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