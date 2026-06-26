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Walmart Digital Shelf Label Technology Part II of II
Predicated on corporate profit.
6 hrs ago
•
Doreen
1
Trump Just Classified AI Data Centers as Military Installations Part I of II
Datacenter warfare.
14 hrs ago
•
Doreen
13
8
4
Documentary: Plastic People Part I of II
From plastic people to neuroplasticity.
Jun 24
•
Doreen
2
1
2
Tulsi Gabbard Targets Fauci Over COVID-Linked Research Funding
The biggest threat to patient safety is the medical system itself.
Jun 24
•
Doreen
2
3
2
Humans have evolved biologically to learn from other humans, not screens | Conclusions
The war on man.
Jun 22
•
Doreen
6
3
4
Underground fortresses: Data, the new gold?
Power vs. force.
Jun 21
•
Doreen
4
1
2
1] Israel Set to Recognize Global Noahide Court 2] Pre-cognized Soulution Part II of II
Conscious Creation.
Jun 19
•
Doreen
1
3
Elon Musk Says Ai Will Perform "Jesus-Like Miracles" Part I of II
Transhumanism or Transcendence?
Jun 17
•
Doreen
8
3
2
The human heart is not a pump; here's how it really works
Revelations.
Jun 17
•
Doreen
4
3
AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine passes first human trial
Cooperation and contribution.
Jun 16
•
Doreen
3
1
2
WEF Announces Global Food Crisis
Food sovereignty is a living system to be stewarded.
Jun 14
•
Doreen
11
6
5
CDC Awards Pfizer $1.2 Billion for More COVID Vaccines
Perspective ...
Jun 12
•
Doreen
7
4
6
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