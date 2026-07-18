Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

EMF health effects

Data centers are being fast-tracked at the federal level despite documented human health and environmental harm. Data centers bring together nearly every type of pollution from air, water, land to harmful noise, EMF, and fire risk. Yet regulatory frameworks in place to allow development, lack the holistic oversight needed to address these compounding, multi-system impacts. Communities are blindsided by well-financed corporate pushes, while existing policies evaluate only a few hazards in isolation, creating massive loopholes that fail to protect public health and the environment.

Hyperscale data centers are enormous industrial-facilities that can span hundreds of acres and contain hundreds of thousands to millions of servers. They require massive amounts of electricity, water cooling infrastructure, transmission lines, diesel generators, and industrial equipment.

The link below summarizes critical health and environmental issues along with key recommendations to protect communities.

RISKS

Air Pollution

Energy Demand

Forever Chemicals and PFAS

Noise Pollution

Water Impacts

EMF Exposure

Thermal (Heat) Pollution

Fire Risk

Herbicide Spraying

Light Pollution

Supply Chain Human Rights Abuses and Critical Mineral Exploitation

E-Waste

Nuclear Power Health Risk

Flooding Risk

Data Center Infrastructure Can Contribute to Endocrine Disruption

The Federal Push to Fast-Track Data Centers

What You Can Do

Key Information on High Voltage Transmission Lines and EMF Exposure

$7 Trillion in AI data infrastructure by 2030

PBS Terra and Floodlight News

May 28, 2026

Using thermal drone footage to reveal hidden pollution powering the AI boom, we investigated ‘Stargate’ one of the world’s largest AI data centers in Abilene, Texas. As companies race to build the future of artificial intelligence, residents and experts warn that fossil fuels, secrecy, and weak regulation may be putting communities at risk.

Key Environmental and Health Risks of Data Centers

Continues at https://ehsciences.org/ai-data-center-health-impacts/

Testimony

Theodora Scarato

June 21, 2026

My testimony on the science on health risks of EMF from data center-driven powerlines and substations. Montgomery County is considering a 2-year moratorium on data centers until proper regulatory oversight processes are in place. We have a 6-month moratorium right now via the County Executive.

A substantial body of scientific research on EMF health effects links exposure to cancer, dementia, miscarriage, sperm damage, and a range of cellular effects. https://substack.com/@theodorascarato/note/c-280292902

Safety first

There is safety in numbers. This explains why a weak animal moves into the center of a herd and why the primitive human brain sustains herd mentality [follow the crowd]. Perhaps AI data centers could be leveraged to unite humans around a common intention to safeguard our species and home planet b/c resonance trumps resistance.

To be continued.

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

datacenters