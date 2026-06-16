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Doreen
Jun 16

Disease causing viruses do not exist. The theory that viruses exist and cause disease has now been completely disproved. These experiments show what virologists call evidence of the presence of a virus in a tissue sample are just consequences caused by the very conditions of the experiment in the laboratory, and never caused by the presence of a non-existent virus. 19:50 mins https://odysee.com/@coronamirror:d/the-final-refutal-of-virology:c3

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