Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Needle Free

Date: June 5, 2026

Source: University of Cambridge

Summary: Scientists have successfully tested an AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine in humans for the first time, finding it to be safe and well tolerated. The vaccine generated immune responses against multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, SARS, and related bat viruses with pandemic potential. By targeting features shared across an entire virus family, it aims to provide protection even as viruses evolve.

The super antigen is compatible with most vaccine delivery systems. In this trial it was administered as DNA vaccine through a micro fluid jet. This needle-free delivery method offers an alternative to those with a fear of needle-based injections.

AI Designed Vaccine Technology

A new type of universal coronavirus vaccine has passed its first human clinical trial, marking an important step toward broader protection against future virus outbreaks.

Developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and the university spinout company DIOSynVax (DVX) Ltd, the experimental vaccine was found to be safe and caused no significant side effects in a study involving 39 healthy volunteers.

Unlike conventional vaccines that target specific virus strains, this vaccine was designed to protect against multiple members of the Sarbeco coronavirus family. This group includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as SARS and several related bat coronaviruses that could potentially spill over into humans in the future.

The trial showed that the vaccine stimulated immune responses not only against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS, but also against related bat viruses that have not yet infected humans. Continues at https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260605023357.htm

Disease causing viruses do not exist

The theory that viruses exist and cause disease has now been completely disproved. These experiments show what virologists call evidence of the presence of a virus in a tissue sample are just consequences caused by the very conditions of the experiment in the laboratory, and never caused by the presence of a non-existent virus. 19:50 mins https://odysee.com/@coronamirror:d/the-final-refutal-of-virology:c3

Will they inject DNA Vxxx unexpectedly?

With Natali and Clayton Morris [Redacted]

Interview with Dr. McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company [logo on his lab coat]. https://www.bitchute.com/video/oM5bHeNIItYa/?list=notifications&randomize=false

The Wellness Company [TWC]

TWC tend to project fear about a perceived health threat then sell a kit or product to help in the recovery process.

Maxim of law: You ought to know with whom you contract.

https://beyondthemaze.substack.com/p/the-wellness-company

The Wellness Company Legal Trouble: Key Allegations

By Owen Parker

Apr 12, 2026

The Wellness Company lawsuit has become one of the more closely watched consumer protection cases of 2026, with thousands of customers raising serious questions about product claims, prescription practices, and alleged deceptive marketing. If you bought supplements, emergency health kits, or used telemedicine services through The Wellness Company, you may have legal rights worth exploring right now. Continues at https://lawfold.com/the-wellness-company-lawsuit/

Vision

What if life on Earth is like a mountain every human is here to climb? Humans higher up the mountain see more than their fellow man at the base; like a beautiful sun rise. Humans closer to the base cannot imagine a sunrise they are unable to see however the sun still rises. Every human climbing the mountain sees through the lens of their own life experiences, limiting beliefs handed down generationally, media and other propaganda.

Flow

New awareness and absence of fear and resistance free up energy to magnetize solutions. In other words, when humans cooperate and are willing to explore reality through broader lenses, creative inner wisdom and collective strength advance a new era rather than energize [feed] and sustain the beast system.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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