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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
Mar 22

The "AI Silver Guy" is how I've seen him referred to many places. Thanks for the shout-out!

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Doreen
Apr 2

How do you suppose the public will respond w/out realizing the narrator is AI? 'Iran Nearly DESTROYED Air Force One - Here's The 90 Seconds That Saved Trump'.

The comment I posted at the video was immediately disappeared. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAGVZqi2Q14

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