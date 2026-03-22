Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my 100% human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

This narrator is all over internet

Apr 03, 2026

TikTok

‘Bending copper’ same narrator as YouTubes that follow https://substack.com/@anonymousmediagroup/note/c-237655821

AI appearing human

This narrator has 100 or more YT channels reporting on silver, space weather, world events, Canada pensions, Iran war, etc. and not always accurate.

Across many YT channels he wears the same beige shirt seen below. His messages are often fear based, resonate urgency, doom and gloom.

Global Military Update and GM-Update

Mar 22, 2026

https://sageofquay.substack.com/p/iran-strikes-israels-biggest-nuclear

Same voice

WW3 GLOBAL WATCH

Mar 22, 2026

Same voice, same beige shirt

Collapse Codex

Mar 22, 2026

Same voice, same beige shirt

War Current|

Mar 22, 2026

Same voice, same beige shirt

VantageLedger

Mar 22, 2026

Same voice, same beige shirt

Money Matters

Same voice

Mar 01, 2026

Same voice, same beige shirt

Stark John AG

Same voice, same beige shirt

The Asian Guy

Same voice, same beige shirt

The Hidden Economy

Same voice, same beige shirt

JOH CC

Same voice

AG JOC

Same voice

Economic Shadows

Repel mosquitos forever

Apr 09, 2026

Same voice https://substack.com/@1debbie/note/c-240717817

Freewill choice

Fear mongering harms everyone b/c it tunes the quantum probability field [potential] to the fear channel, and the channel our system broadcasts determines which version of reality materializes into our lived experience.

You cannot debug a program from inside its own output

The shift from being the code to seeing the code is the shift from running the program unconsciously to having the capacity to examine it, evaluate it, and choose with the specific quality of genuine choice that only becomes available from outside a program whether to continue executing it. When you are the code, there is no choice. The program runs. The outputs appear as the only possible version of reality. The constraints the code generate appear as features of the world rather than features of the program. The ceiling appears to be made of circumstance rather than made of instructions.

And all of your effort to change your life from inside the running program is effort applied to outputs rather than the source, which is why the patterns return regardless of how many times they are interrupted, how many times the surface behaviors are modified, how many times the conscious beliefs are updated.

You have to exit the execution environment

You have to become the observer of the code rather than the vehicle of its execution. When you see the code, the program does not stop running immediately. The neural pathways are still there. The habitual patterns of activation are still encoded in the brain’s physical architecture. The established configurations are still present in the quantum Field as the standing information your system has been broadcasting.

But the relationship between the awareness and those configurations has changed. The awareness is no longer inside the execution. It is outside, watching it. And from outside the execution, something becomes available that was never available from inside it.

The capacity to introduce new information into the system at the level of code rather than at the level of output. The capacity to write new instructions rather than simply modify behaviors the old instructions have been generating. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/once-you-see-reality-as-code-nothing

If you have questions please post them in the comment section below.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

nonhuman