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Many are afraid to speak the way we once did

Shawn Buckley Law

Jun 26, 2026

Once in this Hell, Canada will be unable to escape, save for a mighty moving of God.

On June 10, 2025, Bill C-34 was introduced into Parliament. C-34 is a full step into a control grid to restrict free speech. They will start softly at first, but once in the control grid, Canada will not be able to get out of the trap without Divine help.

Read C-34 here

Bill C-34

Gradual, deceptive, subtle

We have been in a long term process of getting us to accept restrictions on speech - always for our safety, always to protect us. We now have restrictive hate laws, both in the Criminal Code and in human rights legislation. In some circumstances, even using the wrong pronoun, could be considered hateful. These restrictions have made many of us afraid to say what we really think. We are afraid of being punished.

One of the protections of free speech is that you have a better idea of what people think. When people are afraid to speak, you cannot know how they really feel on a topic. They are afraid to tell you. This separates us. This prevents us from knowing currents of public thought.

Informers

When we are afraid to speak our minds, we have to be guarded with each other. We are isolated. We are afraid to be reported to the state. History tells us that there is a subset of every population that is eager to share what others say with the state. When East Germany opened the secret police files, people were shocked to learn who around them had been reporting their comments to the police.

This is where C-34 takes Canada.

C-34 builds the censorship infrastructure to control our speech

To control a nation’s speech, there must be an organization to oversee speech. There have to be mechanisms created to monitor, to censor, and to punish speech the state wants to prevent. For those familiar with George Orwell’s book 1984, the organization to oversee speech was called “The Ministry of Truth”. C-34 creates Canada’s Ministry of Truth (called the Digital Safety Commission of Canada).

Share this with others!

C-34 was introduced on June 10, 2026 and I have seen zero coverage on it. We need to get the public aware. Please share this post with a request to those you share it with, to share it with others.

Highlights to the new control grid being created by C-34 and more at https://shawnbuckleylaw.substack.com/p/bill-c-34-canadas-one-way-ticket

Action

What follows is not to discourage anyone from speaking up. It’s about speaking up from a place of higher awareness and emotional maturity rather than fear or angst.

A time of transition: Death and Rebirth

Like forever chemicals the more humans try to force change externally the more things remains the same.

The old world perceived through 5 physical senses of sight, sound, taste, touch and smell is being transformed ‘naturally’ to make way for evolution of a multi-sensory world … and the old guard is not going quietly. Hence escalating regulatory restrictions, censorship, lack of civility, mass surveillance, psychological manipulation, mass poisoning, etc.

Below is a 10 minute clip to help transition. When asked by scientists "Well, Greg, isn't this the next step in our evolution to merge humankind, our biology with technology, to embody those technologies into our bodies?” Gregg responded "No, absolutely not. It's not natural. It's forced evolution. And here's the thing no one tells us. What is the cost of giving our bodies away to technology?”

The way to smooth transition is within

Force from the physical is temporary.

Power from the non-physical is permanent.

The original video is almost 4 hours. Time permitted, key excerpts to follow.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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