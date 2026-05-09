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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
May 12

Great post! I had not seen the report of the noro outbreak in the Caribbean. It seems that it will tie in perfectly with the hanta hoax aboard the other boat

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Doreen
May 29

May 18, 2026 just added thanks to Frances Leader: EVERY cruise ship has been fitted with a satellite connection to 5G. The symptoms of microwave disease aka electro-magnetic hypersensitivity are IDENTICAL to those claimed to come from the SARSCov2 "virus". This tell us we are dealing with a massive cover up because telecommunications are vital for the planned Internet of Things.

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