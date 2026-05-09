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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Over 100 People Sick in ‘norovirus’ Outbreak on Princess Cruise Ship in the Caribbean

May 08, 2026

Key Aspects:

Princess Cruises is navigating its second outbreak of 2026, this time onboard Caribbean Princess.

115 guests and crew members have been sickened by the notorious norovirus .

Enhanced sanitation protocols have been implemented onboard and the ship will be deep cleaned upon its arrival in Port Canaveral.

https://www.cruisehive.com/over-100-people-sick-in-outbreak-on-princess-cruises-ship-in-the-caribbean/208646

Princess Cruise ‘First’ Fleet With SES’s O3b mPOWER Network

Feb 03, 2020

Princess Cruises will become the first global cruise ship fleet with early access to SES‘s O3b mPOWER network, offered for its Princess MedallionClass. SES will keep bandwidth ahead of demand with multi-Gbps capacity whenever and wherever needed. https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/

Princess Cruises’ wearable device turns its fleet into smart ships

May 2, 2019

WiRa-Enabled MedallionClass Experience

As passengers move around the ship, a 1-inch plastic medallion worn on a lanyard or necklace, on a wrist band or clipped to a shirt the medallion, in essence a digital license plate, pings off sensors. You can order a drink in the casino, walk outside to the pool and the drink will be served at your new location. It also allows keyless entry to your stateroom and touch-less credit card for an easy way to pay for purchases. https://www.latimes.com/travel/cruises/la-tr-travel-cruises-princess-technology-20190502-story.html

Straight from the United States Navy

BIBLIOGRAPHY OF REPORTED BIOLOGICAL PHENOMENA (’EFFECTS’) AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS ATTRIBUTED TO MICROWAVE AND RADIO-FREQUENCY RADIATION.

Author: Zorach R. Glaser, Ph.D. LT, MSC, USNR.

Revised: 20 April 1972

A bibliography of over 2,300 studies on what happens to living tissue when you blast it with the same kind of energy that now powers iPhones. What Zorach R. Glaser, Ph.D. did was simple. He conducted no new experiments. His function was to do the homework. He gathered existing literature, raw data from American, Soviet, and European labs—and he listed it.

Chapter 1 of this bombshell document provides a neat, bullet-pointed outline. An “Outline of Reported Biological Phenomena.” And reading it today, is like reading a pre-mortem of Western civilization. It’s the whole story, written down before the real nightmare even started. https://zero5g.com/2017/1972-naval-medical-research-institute/

Virus hoax

No virus has ever been isolated, purified nor proven to exist. Scientific evidence is neglected and/or rejected by many. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/virus-fraud-disclosed-through-cpe

Compare wireless symptoms to cruise ship sick passengers

Norovirus symptoms https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/about/index.html

Hantavirus symptoms https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/hantavirus/fact_sheet.htm

Covid symptoms https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963

Microwave Injured Veterans Network

https://www.microwavedvets.com/bio-effects

The ‘proof’ is in seeing people recover

When moved away from and/or removal of electronic sources of harm.

[Undated] https://ehsciences.org/wireless-radiation-and-health/

Relation-shifts

In abusive relationships, like the one humans are in with planetary rulers, there is a sweet/mean cycle which is repetitive. It goes back and forth between chaos and calm. With each repetition it escalates. This implies the next hoax may be far more intense than covid 19 and climate alarmism, unless the majority of humans become self-aware of the power within to change physical matter reality from the inside out.

Top-level sciences over the past 100 years blended with ancient wisdom are making their way into mainstream awareness unlike anything I have seen in the past 40 years … an invitation for humans to raise our frequency and free ourselves. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Hantavirus now blamed on climate change

May 09, 2026

Precisely the narrative foretold in 2020.

https://unshadowed.substack.com

Pandemics and the march of totalitarianism (part 1 of 2)

Reposted by Frances Leader

May 27, 2026

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/pandemics-and-the-march-of-totalitarianism

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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