Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

What Changed With the June 2026 Amnesty Extension?

Public Safety Canada has extended the firearms amnesty period once again. The previous expiry date of October 30, 2026 has been replaced with a new deadline tied to the ongoing Supreme Court of Canada legal challenge.

The amnesty will now expire 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada renders its decision. The extension provides additional time for affected firearm owners and businesses while legal proceedings continue.

Importantly, the extension does not reverse the prohibition, reclassify affected firearms, or remove existing compliance obligations.

What Has NOT Changed?

Prohibited firearms remain prohibited.

The amnesty does not restore previous firearm classifications.

Safe storage requirements remain in effect.

Transportation restrictions remain unchanged.

The compensation program continues.

Owners and businesses must continue complying with current Canadian firearms laws. Continues at

https://bcfirearmsacademy.ca/firearms-amnesty-extended-canada-june-2026/

Canada

Justice abandoned, disarmament always precedes tyrannical takeover.

Arms Control and Disarmament Act 1961

Sept 29, 1961

It is the purpose of this Act to provide impetus toward this goal by creating a new agency of peace to deal with the problem of reduction and control of armaments looking toward ultimate world disarmament. http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/STATUTE-75/pdf/STATUTE-75-Pg631.pdf

One world governance

The Earth Constitution – preamble.

Realizing that Humanity today has come to a turning point in history and that we are on the threshold of a New World Order which falsely promises to usher in an era of peace, prosperity, justice and harmony—as administered by despotic globalists.

Continues at http://worldparliament-gov.org/constitution/the-earth-constitution

False peace

World disarmament, except for one-world UN militarized police backed by armed drones and robots enforcing compliance with tyranny is not freedom from war, it is false peace (a.k.a. globalism, collectivism, enslavement).

The Human Cost of Disarmament

Death by Gun Control carefully examines the "gun control" idea: its meaning, its purposes, its effects. It comes in many forms, but in every form it enables the evildoers and works against righteous defense.

https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/deathgc.htm#chart

Innocence Betrayed

Jan 07, 2013

The disturbing graphic violence in the video ‘Innocence Betrayed’ clearly demonstrates consequences of centralizing government power and disarming citizens. Genocide always follows, leaving millions of innocent humans dead.

You cannot rule what you refuse to see

May higher consciousness, cooperation, and common sense prevail.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

disarmament