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Doreen
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June 20, 2026. Ted Kuntz asks, "Is Another Inquiry Needed?' https://tedkuntz.substack.com/p/the-allison-inquiry

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jun 15

The suffocating control by the usurping and criminal governments goes all the way... Ironically, hardly dares to touch the Pfizer injections. Even the hired killers have been putting them on the back burner ever since their generous amounts of blood money stopped flowing in. Don't take me for wrong, they are still lurking in the darkness and the shadows of modern "Madicine" (sic!).

ALL "vaccines" introduce foreign protein into the body, making it sick in the long run (which explains many modern illnesses, such as allergies, autoimmune conditions, and even Alzheimer's). The proteins function as Trojans to build into the body, and the body falls late to reject them:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-trojan-biological

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