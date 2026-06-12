Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Predictive programming?

By Jon Fleetwood

Jun 11, 2026

The pediatric vaccine contract carries a total value of $735,720,598.

The adult vaccine contract carries a total value of $505,272,000.



Do the above Pfizer awards suggest federal COVID vaccine procurement remains a major government priority … years after officials declared the emergency phase of an alleged pandemic over and repeatedly characterized COVID-19 as an endemic respiratory virus? Continues at https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/cdc-awards-pfizer-12-billion-for

Yet, disease causing viruses do not exist

Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiments refute methods virologists use to prove alleged existence of disease causing viruses. The full experiment can be witnessed under the heading CPE [cytopathic effect] defined #II at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/virus-fraud-disclosed-through-cpe

Where is transparency and accountability?

Feb 06, 2026

Canada vax injury files closed for 15 years. When asked by The Defender for comment on the prolonged delay, Health Canada declined to respond. Continues at https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/health-canada-seals-vaccine-injury-records-for-15-years-and-canadians-are-being-told-to-wait/

Canadian MP Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario)

June 08, 2026

Political Affiliation: Conservative

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is a Canada-wide, citizen-led and citizen-funded investigation into Canada's Covid response and beyond. Since 2023, the NCI heard sworn testimony given under oath from experts and everyday Canadians questioned by lawyers and evaluated by independent Commissioners. https://www.nationalcitizensarchives.com

Full YT generated transcript

By MP Dean Allison and Dr. William Makis https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-news-canadian-dean-allison-allison-inquiry-covid-19-vaccine-injured/5929097

Questions are the steering wheel of the mind

After 6 years of escalating chaos unimpeded by politicians worldwide, what is the purpose of an inquiry into any crime against humanity when …



1] Politics is tightly controlled by an ancient multigenerational dark regime ruling this planet for millennia?

2] There is no rule of law b/c the planet is under martial rule hence no law enforcement to hold perpetrators accountable?

3] Influencers in government, church, media, corporations, medical, academia, etc. chose to sell out their fellow man? [2020 to 2026 prove it]

4] The majority of humans ignore, deny, reject the truth of crimes against humanity?

5] Populations worldwide keep voting for more of the same?

6] Human interaction with artificial intelligence, which is software not intelligence, is consent to psychological manipulation, to sustaining fear that blocks human potential and consent to data mine human awareness used to erode privacy, freedom and the soul/spirit of man?

7] You, are the greatest project you’ll ever work on?

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

psychology