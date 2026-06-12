CDC Awards Pfizer $1.2 Billion for More COVID Vaccines
Perspective ...
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Predictive programming?
By Jon Fleetwood
Jun 11, 2026
The pediatric vaccine contract carries a total value of $735,720,598.
The adult vaccine contract carries a total value of $505,272,000.
Do the above Pfizer awards suggest federal COVID vaccine procurement remains a major government priority … years after officials declared the emergency phase of an alleged pandemic over and repeatedly characterized COVID-19 as an endemic respiratory virus? Continues at https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/cdc-awards-pfizer-12-billion-for
Yet, disease causing viruses do not exist
Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiments refute methods virologists use to prove alleged existence of disease causing viruses. The full experiment can be witnessed under the heading CPE [cytopathic effect] defined #II at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/virus-fraud-disclosed-through-cpe
Where is transparency and accountability?
Feb 06, 2026
Canada vax injury files closed for 15 years. When asked by The Defender for comment on the prolonged delay, Health Canada declined to respond. Continues at https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/health-canada-seals-vaccine-injury-records-for-15-years-and-canadians-are-being-told-to-wait/
Canadian MP Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario)
June 08, 2026
Political Affiliation: Conservative
The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is a Canada-wide, citizen-led and citizen-funded investigation into Canada's Covid response and beyond. Since 2023, the NCI heard sworn testimony given under oath from experts and everyday Canadians questioned by lawyers and evaluated by independent Commissioners. https://www.nationalcitizensarchives.com
Full YT generated transcript
By MP Dean Allison and Dr. William Makis https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-news-canadian-dean-allison-allison-inquiry-covid-19-vaccine-injured/5929097
Questions are the steering wheel of the mind
After 6 years of escalating chaos unimpeded by politicians worldwide, what is the purpose of an inquiry into any crime against humanity when …
1] Politics is tightly controlled by an ancient multigenerational dark regime ruling this planet for millennia?
2] There is no rule of law b/c the planet is under martial rule hence no law enforcement to hold perpetrators accountable?
3] Influencers in government, church, media, corporations, medical, academia, etc. chose to sell out their fellow man? [2020 to 2026 prove it]
4] The majority of humans ignore, deny, reject the truth of crimes against humanity?
5] Populations worldwide keep voting for more of the same?
6] Human interaction with artificial intelligence, which is software not intelligence, is consent to psychological manipulation, to sustaining fear that blocks human potential and consent to data mine human awareness used to erode privacy, freedom and the soul/spirit of man?
7] You, are the greatest project you’ll ever work on?
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
psychology
June 20, 2026. Ted Kuntz asks, "Is Another Inquiry Needed?' https://tedkuntz.substack.com/p/the-allison-inquiry
The suffocating control by the usurping and criminal governments goes all the way... Ironically, hardly dares to touch the Pfizer injections. Even the hired killers have been putting them on the back burner ever since their generous amounts of blood money stopped flowing in. Don't take me for wrong, they are still lurking in the darkness and the shadows of modern "Madicine" (sic!).
ALL "vaccines" introduce foreign protein into the body, making it sick in the long run (which explains many modern illnesses, such as allergies, autoimmune conditions, and even Alzheimer's). The proteins function as Trojans to build into the body, and the body falls late to reject them:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-trojan-biological