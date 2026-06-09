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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Computer models

Jon Fleetwood

Jun 08, 2026

A new ProPublica investigation into purported measles outbreaks in Texas and Utah contains a quietly devastating admission from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the limits of modern genomic outbreak surveillance.

ProPublica had asked the CDC whether it had linked any of Utah’s measles cases to an international outbreak.

“Sequencing alone cannot determine whether transmission has been continuous or sustained,” the agency told ProPublica.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

Bottom Line

CDC was attempting to push back on ProPublica’s claim that the genomic similarity its analysis turned up between purported measles sequences from Texas and Utah was sufficient to establish one continuous chain of sustained real-world transmission inside the United States.

But in doing so, the agency ended up publicly acknowledging something much bigger.

Namely, that the computer-based genomic systems now sitting at the center of modern outbreak surveillance and subsequent government response have hard evidentiary limits.

Phylogenetic trees, mutation tracking, lineage reconstruction, and genomic similarity do not independently prove continuous real-world transmission.

They are interpretive models built from computer sequence comparison and additional epidemiological assumptions layered onto the data.

That admission cuts far deeper than one purported measles outbreak.

It exposes a foundational limitation inside the computer sequence-driven infrastructure increasingly used to support modern outbreak narratives, endemicity claims, emergency response systems, and broader public health governance.

How much of modern outbreak governance is based on directly demonstrated transmission—versus computationally interpreted genomic relationships presented as transmission narratives?

In other words, how much of modern outbreak science (and subsequent authoritarian government response) is based on directly proving real-world spread—and how much is based on scientists interpreting similarities between computer-generated genetic sequences?

Continues at https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/cdc-quietly-admits-genomic-sequencing

Neil Ferguson: the ghost in the machine

Jon Rappoport

Apr 30, 2020

You can read articles about how computer predictions aren’t really meant to be precise, about how the covid model to which the US and UK and other nations are surrendering has been walked back, or hasn’t been walked back. The essence of these articles is nonsense. Why? Because governments are obeying a model. They’re obeying the highest number-projections of deaths … and that is the devastating point.

Neil Ferguson, through his institute at London’s Imperial College, can call the shots on a major percentage of the global population.

He’s Mr. Genius, when it comes to projecting computer models of epidemics. Ferguson, instigator of LOCKDOWN. Stripping away of basic liberties. Economic devastation. So, let’s look at Ferguson’s track record, spelled out in the Business Insider piece https://expose-news.com/2025/02/28/professor-lockdown-ferguson-returns/

German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim: Measles Virus Does Not Exist

by Paul Fassa

Health Impact News

Mar 05, 2017

Ever since Pasteur’s claim to fame as the father of the germ theory, our overall health has decreased even while lifespans have increased. But during Pasteur’s late 19th century early 20th century media dominance and since then till now, there have been many scientists denouncing Pasteur’s model of disease, even providing evidence that he was a plagiarist and fraud.

Let’s focus on some of the few scientists and medical practitioners who have not agreed with the germ theory’s dogma that places microbes as agents of death that should be feared while ignoring other aspects of health.

Continues at https://vaccineimpact.com/2017/german-supreme-court-upholds-biologists-claim-that-measles-virus-does-not-exist/print/

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German Biologist Stefan Lanka Bet €100,000 Measles Virus Doesn’t Exist And Won

Anthony Colpo

Apr 27, 2024

In November 2011, German biologist Stefan Lanka publicly issued a bold challenge. He offered the hefty sum of 100,000 Euros to anyone who could prove the existence of the measles virus.

Lanka was inspired to issue the challenge after witnessing an intense and sustained propaganda campaign that year by both the World Health Organization and the German government, urging people to get vaccinated against measles.

Unlike the fake challenges this was a genuine challenge with some pretty simple criteria.

Continues at https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/german-biologist-stefan-lanka-bet

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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