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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jun 15

As the DNA/RNA model has never been proven, I keep wondering what Genetics is covering up:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-is-life-encoded

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