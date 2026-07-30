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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The p arasite going around is called Cyclospora

July 29, 2026

The CDC says 1,645 people have confirmed cyclospora. Michigan alone reported more than that. Both numbers are official. Both came from the same government.

It’s not really dangerous, but it is genuinely miserable to have.

Daily intelligence on stories that actually move the world and patterns that connect them. Structure first. Pattern second. Conclusion yours.



We don't tell you what to think. We hand you the architecture so the next time

someone runs a play on you, you see it before it lands.



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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