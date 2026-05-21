Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
May 21

The current propaganda states we have to build-out data centers to compete with China in the AI race. What nonsense. To use AI for legitimate purposes gigantic data centers are not required. The data centers are needed to surveil and control through Central Bank Digital currency EVERYONE all day every day, step by step! There is no need to compete with China on implementing totalitarianism unless your goal is totalitarianism.

Reply
Share
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
May 26

May 25, 2026 added: Your Heart Emits a Field 60X Stronger Than Your Brain: Ancient Practice to Activate brain/heart coherence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj9p2B6CBI0

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doreen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture