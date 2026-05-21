Central Nervous System of the Future and What If?
Mirror master state.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
The Invisible Empire: The Fight for Freedom
By Connie Shields
May 20, 2026
Continues at https://unlockalberta.substack.com/p/the-invisible-empire-ai-data-centres
Human operating system
At its core, manifestation is through your thoughts [brain] and emotions [heart] broadcasting a coherent frequency to the quantum Field.
Ancient practice to activate brain heart coherence
The Invisible Power
We live in a self-reflective Universe. What if artificial intelligence is a ‘reflection’ of the power in human beings when we open our mind to new information and cooperate with one another? Power inaccessible to artificial intelligence b/c the quantum Field where all physical matter reality originates, tunes the probability field to the frequency ‘human emotions’ broadcast, which determine the version of reality that materializes into our lived experience.
What if AI data centers are a catalyst to ‘claim’ our freedom rather than fight for it?
Mirror mastery
July 13, 2025
When human beings become aware of how our individuated consciousness literally creates physical matter reality through quantum entanglement … everything changes for the better. Discover why the external world is connected to our internal frequency.
Time to stop fighting reflections and start changing what creates them!
Otherwise, can someone explain humanity circling down the drain since covid 2020 doing the same thing over and over to no avail?
He who expands his awareness and raises his frequency is empowered to control physical matter reality. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution
Navigate complexity by fluidly working across three distinct levels of reality
The greatest trap for modern regenerative practitioners is getting stuck in our preferred view.
https://substack.com/@tijntjoelker/note/c-250458664
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
datacenters-evolution
The current propaganda states we have to build-out data centers to compete with China in the AI race. What nonsense. To use AI for legitimate purposes gigantic data centers are not required. The data centers are needed to surveil and control through Central Bank Digital currency EVERYONE all day every day, step by step! There is no need to compete with China on implementing totalitarianism unless your goal is totalitarianism.
May 25, 2026 added: Your Heart Emits a Field 60X Stronger Than Your Brain: Ancient Practice to Activate brain/heart coherence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj9p2B6CBI0