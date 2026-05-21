Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Invisible Empire: The Fight for Freedom

By Connie Shields

May 20, 2026

Continues at https://unlockalberta.substack.com/p/the-invisible-empire-ai-data-centres

Human operating system

At its core, manifestation is through your thoughts [brain] and emotions [heart] broadcasting a coherent frequency to the quantum Field.

Ancient practice to activate brain heart coherence

The Invisible Power

We live in a self-reflective Universe. What if artificial intelligence is a ‘reflection’ of the power in human beings when we open our mind to new information and cooperate with one another? Power inaccessible to artificial intelligence b/c the quantum Field where all physical matter reality originates, tunes the probability field to the frequency ‘human emotions’ broadcast, which determine the version of reality that materializes into our lived experience.

What if AI data centers are a catalyst to ‘claim’ our freedom rather than fight for it?

Mirror mastery

July 13, 2025



When human beings become aware of how our individuated consciousness literally creates physical matter reality through quantum entanglement … everything changes for the better. Discover why the external world is connected to our internal frequency.

Time to stop fighting reflections and start changing what creates them!

Otherwise, can someone explain humanity circling down the drain since covid 2020 doing the same thing over and over to no avail?

He who expands his awareness and raises his frequency is empowered to control physical matter reality. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Navigate complexity by fluidly working across three distinct levels of reality

The greatest trap for modern regenerative practitioners is getting stuck in our preferred view.

https://substack.com/@tijntjoelker/note/c-250458664



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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