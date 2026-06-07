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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jun 15

Local governments can sometimes delay or even deny participation, but stopping a federal program doesn't tend to work. Most of the time, their "resistance" is only a diversion for the public and for a show:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/states-an-local-governments-are-putting

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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
Jun 7

Great story, thanks for posting, yay Festus!

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