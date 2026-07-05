Collectivism vs. Individualism | Red Pill Expo July 11-12, 2026
Tired of Feel-Good, Go-Nowhere campaigns?
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
What’s it all about?
G. Edward Griffin
May 23, 2026
The Red Pill meme is based on the 1999 sci-fi movie, The Matrix, in which humans exist in a state of digital illusion, not reality. They must take the red pill to see the world as it really is and regain their humanity.
Brief message from G. Edward Griffin 06:07 mins https://cdn.skiv.com/u/5Ahrmqn/6dda46d9d7ecff0278de663b09072f74a4ca2302ee9d263b4c82cfb2c28daf2a/videos/video.mp4
Boots on the ground
Michelle Melendez will speak on how freedom activists are being led into feel-good activities designed to consume money and resources but fail to change anything. In the concluding session of the Expo, this issue will be the focus of an effective counter strategy implemented by campuses of Red-Pill University.
Upcoming speakers
On stage in Las Vegas Nevada ~ Free Livestream . Scroll down https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/
Free livestream
Register here https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
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