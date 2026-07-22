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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Paradigm shift

From the writer and director that brought you SOURCE [Hathor Studios], comes a breathtaking new documentary that dives straight into the heart of this paradigm shift: ILLUSION.

ILLUSION explores the fascinating intersection of modern science, consciousness, frequency, and human perception.

Through deep conversations with scientists, philosophers, and explorers, it bridges the gap between what ancient cultures intuitively knew and what modern neuroscience is beginning to confirm: human beings are deeply responsive to their vibrational environments.

You are personally invited to view the film entirely

free with the world one weekend only

from July 24 to 26, 2026



We hope you’ll join this special event!

Register for the Free Global Premiere Here

The InnerScience Research Team

If you register, at 12:01am July 24th you will receive a direct link and access to watch the movie 🎥 for 48 hours.



❤️

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

documentary