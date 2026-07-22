Documentary: Illusion free July 24-26, 2026
Personal invitation.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Paradigm shift
From the writer and director that brought you SOURCE [Hathor Studios], comes a breathtaking new documentary that dives straight into the heart of this paradigm shift: ILLUSION.
ILLUSION explores the fascinating intersection of modern science, consciousness, frequency, and human perception.
Through deep conversations with scientists, philosophers, and explorers, it bridges the gap between what ancient cultures intuitively knew and what modern neuroscience is beginning to confirm: human beings are deeply responsive to their vibrational environments.
You are personally invited to view the film entirely
free with the world one weekend only
from July 24 to 26, 2026
We hope you’ll join this special event!
Register for the Free Global Premiere Here
The InnerScience Research Team
If you register, at 12:01am July 24th you will receive a direct link and access to watch the movie 🎥 for 48 hours.
❤️
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
documentary