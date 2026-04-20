Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my 100% human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Breaking out of the 24,000 year cycle of samsara

The Cycle of samsara in Buddhism signifies repetitive phases of birth, death, and rebirth, influenced by ignorance and craving, which can ultimately be transcended through wisdom, leading to liberation from these cycles.

To benefit most from this rare timeline, cooperate with one another and raise your frequency through heart centered choices.

The Sun and Sirius: Return of the Golden Age

Oct 02, 2013

This 04:17 min segment was hacked from the film ‘2012 Crossing Over: A New Beginning’ below. What does that tell you?

2012 Crossing Over A New Beginning

The above clip was removed and replaced with doomsday propaganda 31:29 to 33:12 mins . I know b/c years ago I had transcribed the following video.

Precession and Ancient Knowledge

Stone monuments are among few human creations that can speak across deep time. Their message is clear: a global civilization once existed that understood the rhythms of the cosmos – and encoded that knowledge for those who would one day remember.

September 2026, we gather to recover that memory

Leading researchers, scholars, and independent thinkers gather at the 14th Conference on Precession and Ancient Knowledge, where myth, archaeology, astronomy, and ancient wisdom converge. If the past was more advanced than we were taught – then understanding it may be essential to shaping a wiser future. https://cpakonline.com

The stones are still speaking.

The stars are still turning.

The question is…

…are we ready to listen?

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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