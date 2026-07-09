Entrepreneurial Mastery in the Age of AI July 21-23, 2026
Free 3-day immersive online experience.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make
How Entrepreneurs Can Thrive, Scale, and Build Wealth in the Age of AI - Without Being Left Behind
The skills that built your business may not be the ones that grow it from here.
That's not a criticism. It's what happens when the game changes this fast.
The line between human expertise and AI-assisted results gets delicate,
yet there are ways to befriend new technology.
AI isn’t just a new tool — it’s a new operating environment. The founders winning right now aren’t working harder. They’re running different plays on attention, leverage, and what they build toward. Most founders can see that. Few know exactly what to change, and in what order.
A Rare LIVE 90-Minute Conversation with Jay Abraham
One of the most respected marketing strategists and business minds of the last several decades will join Dr. Fleet Maull LIVE for an in-depth conversation on:
The future of marketing and competitive advantage
What businesses will thrive in this economy
How entrepreneurs can adapt before it’s too late
Wealth creation, positioning, and strategic leverage
This is not a recycled interview or prerecorded keynote.
It’s a rare live strategic conversation designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for one of the biggest business shifts of our lifetime.
Register free at
https://www.entrepreneurialmasterysummit.com/home-a
Bridge between technology and human experience
Where is the line between AI capacity and human expertise, and how can we approach AI smartly? AI saves time and energy on quite a few tasks, however there are areas where human expertise remains vital. Continues at https://uxdesign.cc/test-smart-how-to-approach-ai-and-stay-sane-30bb54478d14
Human awareness, experience, intelligence and discernment all remain vital. Doreen
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
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