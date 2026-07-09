Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make

How Entrepreneurs Can Thrive, Scale, and Build Wealth in the Age of AI - Without Being Left Behind

The skills that built your business may not be the ones that grow it from here.

That's not a criticism. It's what happens when the game changes this fast.

The line between human expertise and AI-assisted results gets delicate,

yet there are ways to befriend new technology.

AI isn’t just a new tool — it’s a new operating environment. The founders winning right now aren’t working harder. They’re running different plays on attention, leverage, and what they build toward. Most founders can see that. Few know exactly what to change, and in what order.

A Rare LIVE 90-Minute Conversation with Jay Abraham

One of the most respected marketing strategists and business minds of the last several decades will join Dr. Fleet Maull LIVE for an in-depth conversation on:

The future of marketing and competitive advantage

What businesses will thrive in this economy

How entrepreneurs can adapt before it’s too late

Wealth creation, positioning, and strategic leverage

This is not a recycled interview or prerecorded keynote.

It’s a rare live strategic conversation designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for one of the biggest business shifts of our lifetime.

Register free at

https://www.entrepreneurialmasterysummit.com/home-a

Bridge between technology and human experience

Where is the line between AI capacity and human expertise, and how can we approach AI smartly? AI saves time and energy on quite a few tasks, however there are areas where human expertise remains vital. Continues at https://uxdesign.cc/test-smart-how-to-approach-ai-and-stay-sane-30bb54478d14

Human awareness, experience, intelligence and discernment all remain vital. Doreen

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

ai+