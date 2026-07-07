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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information

Planetary rulers don’t believe in what’s right; they believe in what’s right now

Shahid Bolsen

Jun 25, 2026

Shahid breaks down why Zionism is not a religious movement, not a homecoming, and not a belief system anyone is going to die for. Jews had 1,400 years of open access to Palestine under Muslim rule — and stayed in Europe by choice. The Wandering Jew is a European story, caused by European hatred, solved by European colonialism. The founders of Israel were atheists. The majority of Israelis are secular. The entire enterprise is a white European settler colony dressed in borrowed religious language — and the moment the deal stops paying, the ideology gets dropped at the airport.

“Opportunists, exploiters, liars. Don’t you know that by now? There isn’t a single thing they say they believe in that they don’t believe in at all. In fact, that’s how you know. That’s how you know they don’t believe in something because they say they do. If they say they believe in it, they don’t believe in it. If they say they’re ready to die on this hill or that hill, then you know they’re not going to be anywhere near that hill when the dying starts. That’s a fact.”

Shahid explains why the Samson Option [retaliation strategy] is a bluff, why Zionism ends not with a bang but with a second passport, and what actually happens to a colonizer project when the empire stops subsidizing it.

Israeli society is not a religious society

27:35 mins Israel is one of the most secular countries in the world. Definitely in the region. The majority of Israelis describe themselves as atheists or as secular or as traditional but not religious. The genuinely religious Jews, the Orthodox and so forth, the Jews who actually believe in the Torah, they believe that the Torah is divine law, they’re a minority in Israel. Historically many Orthodox communities themselves were anti-Zionist because they know very well that the theological claims in the Zionist mythology are completely false. So please, call it what it is. Israel is a white European atheist settler colony. That’s the correct description. Every element of that description is accurate.

Source with thanks https://substack.com/@francesleader/note/c-288494609

Can we stop pretending?

SARS-Cov-2 has never been proven to exist.

Freedom of Information responses reveal health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever, which means there is no disease called covid. List and location of institutions.

https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fluoridefreepeel.ca%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2024%2F03%2FInstitution-list-for-website.xls&wdOrigin=BROWSELINK

Nuclear weapons do not exist.

Part 1 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear

Part 2 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3

Part 3 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-7fb

Part 4 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-b4f

No disease causing virus has ever been observed.

Viruses turn their entire metabolism over to the common cell and can leave the cell, where they help other cells through transferring construction and energy substances.

Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiments refute methods virologists use to prove alleged existence of disease causing viruses. https://odysee.com/@coronamirror:d/the-final-refutal-of-virology:c3

There is only one overarching political party, the International Democrat Union [IDU].

All political parties are members of one political party, the International Democrat Union [IDU] chaired by Stephen Harper [2018-2025], former Canadian Prime Minister. The IDU was co-founded in 1983 by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and George H. W. Bush [R] to advance a new world order through politicians they select and install globally. Main party candidates are not elected by the people, they are two wings of the same bird. https://idu.org/members/

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