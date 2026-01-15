The Science

HeartMath Institute

Over 30 years of peer-reviewed research on the heart's electromagnetic field.

Measurable Reality

Detected with SQUID magnetometers—the most sensitive instruments on Earth.

Every Heartbeat

Each beat generates a pulse that activates and refreshes your torus field.

Hearth intelligence

https://www.heartmath.com/science/

What is a torus field?

From the subatomic to the quantum level all creation organizes in toroidal fields. When you activate your heart torus, you connect Source power above metaphysical [+] and physical [-] below to charge your battery, creating heart-brain coherence and amplifying your energy field.

Flashlight metaphor

If you own the most sophisticated powerful flashlight in the world what good is it without charged batteries? Similarly, humans the most sophisticated powerful beings in this world need to charge our battery to activate our torus.

Human Toroidal Energetic Flow

By Shaun Higgins, PhD.

Jan 14, 2026

To think that such a beautiful structure, as illustrated below, accurately depicts the Universe’s energetic signature, from the subatomic to the galactic…

The geometry of infinite toroidal flow, as if our Universe dreams in circles.

https://consciousphysics.substack.com/p/human-toroidal-energetic-flow-pdd

Why This Works

The torus operates at the metaphysical level which is 99.9 to the power of 6 non-physical. This is where energy organizes before it manifests in the physical. You're not working with matter. You're aligning with the Field that creates physical matter. 03:39 mins

To activate your heart torus

Foundation

1. Ground

Close your eyes if safe to do so. Slow your breathing a bit by exhaling for a period of time slightly longer [8 seconds] than the inhale [5 seconds] or whatever is comfortable. This brings you out of your head and into your body so you become more present and connected. When you become connected the parasympathetic nervous system taking care of you, and your autonomic nervous system that usually fight each other begin to balance allowing your body to feel safe. Continue this breathing pattern. Sit with your feet flat on the floor straight upper back.

2. Draw in

Take a slow deep breath in and as you exhale imagine roots spiraling from the soles of your feet down into the Earth stabilizing you. With each slow inhale draw energy down from the quantum Field above your head into your heart center mid upper chest, and draw energy up from the Earth through your spine into your heart center. Feel the energy flow like a warm current through your central channel activating each vertebra. This energy is grounding and powerful.



3. Heart torus

Bring attention to your heart center mid upper chest. You can place your hand there to strengthen focus. Feel energy pulsing. Now, intentionally activate your torus. This is your power source. Imagine, sense, feel your torus begin to spin slowly and gently. Notice any warmth or other bodily sensations.

Expansion

4 Expand

With each slow inhale continue to draw energy down from the quantum Field and up from Earth into your heart center. As you exhale, expand your heart presence to fill the area around you outward in all directions—front, back, sides, above, below. Like a sphere of light glowing from your heart center filling the space around you. With each exhale expand your glowing presence farther and farther. Fill the entire planet if you like.

5 Circulate

Now, feel the energy begin to circulate in a toroidal pattern. Continue to slowly inhale energy, frequency, vibration from above and below. As you exhale, send a beam of glowing energy from your heart up through your crown chakra to Infinite Intelligence. Imagine, sense, feel the energy flow down around the outside of your torus to the bottom where it re-enters and moves back up your central channel into your heart. Like a fountain of energy continuously flowing from your heart, upwards, out, down, around and back up again.

6 Amplify

Set an intention. As you inhale energy, frequency, vibration from above and below imagine, sense, feel with as much detail as possible that your intention is already fulfilled. Strengthen your torus with each exhale. Feel the energy getting stronger, brighter and more powerful with each cycle. Be creative. Use the power of your heart to energize your intention as if you are watching the movie of your life where your intention is already accomplished. Feel positive, joyful, grateful sensations with each scene.

Guided torus activation

https://soundcloud.com/peter-sage-685926600/ps-qafc-meditation-2-torus?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Re-train your brain

To re-train your brain keep a journal of positive confirmations. Each day write by hand* big and small wins, coincidences, unexpected opportunities, unexpected cooperation, unexpected resolutions, unexpected prosperity. Document any shifts. When doubt arises read your journal of positive confirmations to show your brain evidence of new patterns so it gradually opens to more possibilities.



*The act of writing by hand stimulates muscles in the hand that results in greater engagement with the brain, shown under MRI to activate neuropathways at a deeper level.

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