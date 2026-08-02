Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

What’s the real agenda with pre-scripted Anthony Fauci spectacle?

Jason Christoff

July 30, 2026

Sasha sees the overall con job and back-room shenanigans of the ruling group. Nothing will ever happen to Dr. Fauci. That’s the deal with “all insiders“ who organize the ongoing con for the public. Sasha link below.

Walk and talk video with Jason Christoff. https://www.jchristoff.com/walk-talk53-fauci

Fauci Show: don’t take the bait!

Sasha Latypova

July 29, 2026

Today is the day! Rand Paul is going to grill Fauci as part of his ongoing investigation of the “origins of COVID-19” and “the coverup of the gain-of-function research” and other super exciting stuff.

Quick update: Fauci took the Fifth. Who could have predicted this, right? If you haven’t caught up on all the “Fauci private diary!TM” bruhaha, here’s the post from yesterday.

Later in the day, RFK Jr confirmed what Debbie and I discussed in yesterday’s video - this document is NOT Fauci’s private diary, but a federal record. He should have explained that this is part of “signature reduction”, i.e. masking of the covert military-intelligence operations, but whatever. By the way, do you know that signature reduction is probably the largest department of the deep state? But nobody really knows the scope of it.

I wonder if Rand Paul and all the MAHA accounts who flooded the internet with misinformation will retract their statements? Continues at https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/fauci-will-not-be-prosecuted-gain

Fauci was pardoned

Jan 19, 2025

Executive Grant of Clemency

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR. President of the United States of America

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME, GREETING:

BE IT KNOWN, THAT THIS DAY, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR., PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, PURSUANT TO MY POWERS UNDER ARTICLE II, SECTION 2, CLAUSE 1, OF THE CONSTITUTION, HAVE GRANTED UNTO

DR. ANTHONY S. FAUCI

A FULL AND UNCONDITIONAL PARDON https://www.justice.gov/pardon/media/1385746/dl?inline=

Donald Trump ‘respects’ Biden’s pardon of Fauci

July 30, 2026

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he respects the pardon Joe Biden issued to Dr. Anthony Fauci in the final hours of his predecessor’s presidency ‒ a reprieve that has getting new attention as Fauci faces growing legal threats from Republicans in Congress.

Fauci was among a group of Trump adversaries and Biden family members who received highly unusual preemptive pardons from Biden on Jan. 19, 2025, Biden's final full day in office, in anticipation of potential prosecution from the incoming Trump administration. Fauci received blanket immunity for any potential criminal offense made between 2014 and 2025. Continues at https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/07/30/trump-biden-pardon-anthony-fauci-fifth-amendment/91105271007/

How can any world citizen still vote?

For more tyranny and to sustain some of the lowest realms of existence.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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