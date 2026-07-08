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Collapse of controversial €1.4 billion luxury real estate deal

Recent protests across Albania and Europe highlight deep-seated problems in the country. What began as disagreement with a business project led by Jared Kushner has turned into a wider movement challenging the way Albanian politics operated for decades.

https://neweasterneurope.eu/2026/07/07/making-sense-of-the-flamingo-revolution-in-albania/

Citizens push back ties to foreign-led development projects

In a stunning turn of events Albanian authorities launched an active enforcement operation to kick out foreign developers and private security personnel occupying Sazan Island. The development, backed by Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners and involving Ivanka Trump visits, targets Sazan Island and nearby ecologically sensitive wetlands home to flamingos, seals, and turtles.

The decisive action marks a total collapse of the controversial €1.4 billion luxury real estate deal aimed to turn the protected national marine reserve and former military base into an exclusive private playground for global elites. The eviction comes after four consecutive weeks of historic hundred-thousand-strong protests that completely shut down the capital city of Tirana, refusing to allow their native coastlines and ecologically sensitive wetlands to be privatized by foreign investors. The Albanian public unified under a single, unyielding demand: ‘Albania is not for sale.’

This historic victory for citizen-led activism proves the collective voice of a nation can successfully overpower backroom corporate deals and protect sovereign land.

Source with thanks https://substack.com/@ambrusbela/note/c-271810029

Flamingo Revolution

July 05, 2026

Thousands demand Albanian PM’s resignation

July 03, 2026

While the "Flamingo Revolution" was spurred by opposition to a luxury development project, it is now a protest movement against alleged government corruption

First they protested about flamingos, now the crowd on the streets below Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office has begun to chant about schools, jobs and living standards as well. They want him to resign.

The pink migratory birds became the symbol of Albania’s nightly rallies because they flock to Narta Lagoon, a protected area near the coastal city of Vlora.

For the moment, it seems there is a stand-off. The protesters are not going anywhere – and neither is Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. So, flamingos are likely to remain a familiar sight on the streets of Tirana. Continues at https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8925jnl0z3o

Gratitude

Deep gratitude to Albanians for cooperating to protect and preserve native coastlines and ecologically sensitive wetlands and for breaking silence to end corruption.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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