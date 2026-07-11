Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Want To Know.info

July 10, 2026

Every week we highlight visionary and inspiring ideas, movements, and individuals transforming the darkest corners of society.

Paradigm shift

Key excerpts of inspiring news articles from reliable news media sources about healing our Earth. If any link fails to function, a paywall blocks full access, or the article is no longer available, try these digital tools.

Source with thanks https://www.wanttoknow.info/healing-our-earthmediaarticles

Morphic resonance

Rupert Sheldrake’s morphic resonance research shows that when enough humans within a connected network stabilize a new frequency [focus on positivity] that pattern becomes accessible to the entire network. Not through teaching. Through resonance. The tuning fork that rings at a certain frequency causes the ones around it to ring at that frequency without contact. https://www.sheldrake.org/files/pdfs/papers/Morphic-Fields.pdf

Brian neuroplasticity

You cannot change the structure of someone else’s brain, however you can change your own brain and become the example and invitation for others to replace fear and psychological manipulation through new awareness, advances in neuroscience, quantum physics and end time purification to evolve higher consciousness.

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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