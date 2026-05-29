How to DEPROGRAM from government MIND CONTROL
Psychology upgrade.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Through the lens of a mind control researcher
Jason Christoff
May 22, 2026
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with behaviour modification researcher Jason Christoff about subtle and sophisticated methods of government mind control, from media manipulation and psychological operations to social engineering and cultural programming designed to keep populations compliant and distracted.
Discover how predictive programming is used as weapons against your mind, and learn practical, effective ways to break free: reclaim your critical thinking, detox from propaganda, strengthen mental sovereignty, and awaken to real freedom.
Documentary
By Jason Christoff https://planetmindcontrol.com
Religion and spirituality differ
Religion comes from external sources.
Spirituality awakens from within when you are ready.
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution
Who you truly are
Federico Faggin is an influential physicist and electrical engineer.
Thanks to Judy for the video 01:46 mins
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
psychology
May 28m 2026 Just received and added: Every single one of us is a field that is both the observer the observe and the actor.
Excellent interview Doreen, thank you for sharing this! As stated in the interview, they were priming us for 50 years before they unleashed the covid 1984 shenanigans in 2020, through movies, tv, books and the education sector. They are definitely playing the long game in order to control us.