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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
May 29

May 28m 2026 Just received and added: Every single one of us is a field that is both the observer the observe and the actor.

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C Woody
May 29

Excellent interview Doreen, thank you for sharing this! As stated in the interview, they were priming us for 50 years before they unleashed the covid 1984 shenanigans in 2020, through movies, tv, books and the education sector. They are definitely playing the long game in order to control us.

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