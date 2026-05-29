Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Through the lens of a mind control researcher

Jason Christoff

May 22, 2026

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with behaviour modification researcher Jason Christoff about subtle and sophisticated methods of government mind control, from media manipulation and psychological operations to social engineering and cultural programming designed to keep populations compliant and distracted.



Discover how predictive programming is used as weapons against your mind, and learn practical, effective ways to break free: reclaim your critical thinking, detox from propaganda, strengthen mental sovereignty, and awaken to real freedom.

Documentary

By Jason Christoff https://planetmindcontrol.com

Religion and spirituality differ

Religion comes from external sources.

Spirituality awakens from within when you are ready.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Who you truly are

Federico Faggin is an influential physicist and electrical engineer.

Thanks to Judy for the video 01:46 mins

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

psychology