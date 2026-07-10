Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Earthquake forecast July 09 to 14, 2026

Stefan Burns

Geophysicist

July 09, 2026

A high-speed solar wind impact has begun as expected from a trans-equatorial coronal hole that will increase geomagnetic activity for Earth. Additionally, the risk of high-magnitude earthquake activity is now greatly increased following a G3+ geomagnetic storm on July 4th, crazy heatwaves across the planet, intense solar flare activity, and general earth electrification. As a result of all these factors, earthquake and volcanic activity is likely to be bigger than regular, potentially even historic. Stefan Burns reports …

MONSTER Typhoon BAVI Is About to Hit China — After Floods, a Dam Collapse & Rare Tornadoes



Ray's Astrophotography

July 10, 2026

A tropical storm too weak to even be called a typhoon just triggered deadly floods, a reservoir dam collapse, and rare tornadoes across 1,600 km of China — and now a genuine MONSTER, Typhoon Bavi, is closing in on the mainland.

Live data on the Earth and Sun at Earth Evolution

https://www.earthevolution.com/energy-analytics

Strengthening El Nino likely to ‘rank among largest’ on record

July 09, 2026

The El Nino weather pattern picked up strength over the past month and is highly likely to “rank among the largest” ever recorded when it peaks between October and December, U.S. forecasters said Thursday.

El Nino warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, triggering worldwide changes in winds, atmospheric pressure and rainfall patterns, and pushing warmer overall global temperatures.

In its latest update, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said there is an 81% chance of a “very strong” El Nino between October and December that would rank among the largest such events in the historic record going back to 1950. Continues at https://phys.org/news/2026-07-el-nino-largest.html

Please, share the following to clarify El Nino strengthening is ‘not’ caused by human-induced climate change as reported by phys.org above.

Dr. Willie Soon Exposes IPCC’s Earth Energy Imbalance Myth

Apr 13, 2026

Against a backdrop of increasingly dogmatic mainstream narratives, the event highlighted alternative drivers of climate variability and critiqued the politicization of science. The Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences (CERES) played a prominent role, with co-founders Dr. Willie Soon and Dr. Ronan Connolly delivering three compelling presentations that challenged core assumptions of the IPCC-led consensus. Continues at https://www.ceres-science.com/post/ceres-team-shines-at-heartland-institutes-iccc16-conference

Earth rebirth?

Many indigenous cultures and major world religions forecasted massive Earth changes this lifetime. Earth appears to be energetically releasing millennia of trauma [human negativity] through earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to purify before a new era can advance. Is this the end of virtual reality and beginning of a natural world?

Golden Age return

Oct 02, 2013

After a long period of separation [24,000-26,000 years], reunion of Sirius and our Sun is alleged to bring the Golden Age back to Earth; a blessing to humankind. Raise your vibration and fill your heart with love to benefit most from this special time. 04:17 mins

Nervous system regulation

Simple principles of connecting with nature, bare feet on the grass, breath work, heart centered choices, cooperation with others will serve you well. Part of the process we’re going through is a shift from the external to an internal point of focus. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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