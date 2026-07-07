Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Thanks to Judy for the video.

Reflections of a world your soul is trying to leave

July 07, 2026

This is not about judgment. This is about recognition. The false world does not only exist in systems, screens, noise, distractions, entertainment, politics, status, or social control. It echoes through the people who unconsciously accept its values. Some people mirror its vanity. Some mirror its fear. Some mirror its hunger. Some mirror its cruelty. Some mirror the machine itself. Now, some are mirroring remembrance.

Awakening souls, be careful

True awakening does not create arrogance. It creates clarity. It creates discernment. It allows you to see the mask without hating the person beneath it. It allows you to honor the divine spark within another being without bowing to the false world operating through them.

Line of demarcation

A person doesn’t need to be fully awake to be real however they cannot be devoted to keeping you asleep. That’s the line. Because the false world will often send you mirrors that look familiar. And each one asks the same questions;



Will you return to playing the role?

Will you lower your frequency to belong?

Will you pretend not to see what you now see?

The real test

To condemn the sleeping world is easy. The real test is whether you can walk through it without becoming it again. Whether you can see the false world without hatred. Whether you can feel the pull without obeying it. Whether you can stand in pure light without needing everyone else to recognize it.

Remembering

The false world loses power when you no longer need its mirrors to validate your path.



You do not need the sleeping to confirm your path.

You do not need the prison guards to bless your exit.



The Monad calls you inward. Quietly. Deeply. Undeniably.



Monad: Your personal spark of Infinite Intelligence. It is not all of God, but it is fully of God. A micro-hologram of the whole.

When people show you the false world, don’t panic. See it, learn from it, withdraw your worship from it, and return to pure light within. Some mirrors are invitations, some mirrors are warnings, some mirrors are tests, and some mirrors are doorways. None are your origin. Your origin is beyond the mirror, beyond the mask, beyond the false world. Your origin is silent light of the Monad. The more you remember that, the less the false world can use other people to make you forget.



Once soul remembers, the mirror can still show the false world however it can no longer become your face. 13:13 mins

Mental wardrobe

Many humans grow up with belief systems inherited from a model of the world influenced by parents and culture they never questioned. You wouldn’t walk around today with clothes you were wearing at 10 years of age, would you? Yet, most people ‘are’ walking around wearing belief systems they’ve had from when they were very, very young b/c they never took the time to upgrade their mental wardrobe.

The becoming

Ignite the spark within.



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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