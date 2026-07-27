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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Programmable money

Catherine Austin Fitts

July 08, 2026

Excerpts

A process began in the ‘90s where central bankers said ‘You know, currently central bankers run monetary policy, the money supply, the currency but the people’s representatives whether it’s the legislature or the executive branch run fiscal policy setting the taxes, collecting taxes, spending the tax money.”

So the bankers said, “Let’s have a financial coup and use digital technology and take over fiscal policy as well so we, the bankers, can run monetary and fiscal policy.”

The way they’re doing this is by moving to an all-digital financial system where you can use what’s called programmable money. Some people heard of central bank digital currency. That’s a kind of programmable money. Let’s talk about our current system.

Two lock money

In our current system we have what I call two lock money. You’re a buyer. I’m a seller. We transact and you have a lock and I have a lock. If you say no, transaction doesn’t happen. If I say no, transaction doesn’t happen. Financial institutions can intercede with money laundering regulations, or ‘know your customer’ or other sort of rules, but basically the transaction is going quickly and we’re the only people who can stop it.

Three lock money

They want to move to a system called three lock money. That’s programmable money. There’s you, there’s me and there’s Mr. Global’s complex algorithm backed up by all those data centers, right? Mr. Global gets a say on every transaction. So if Mr. Global says you can’t leave your 15-minute city, your money won’t transact outside your 15-minute city. It’s got spatial control, it’s got all sorts of medical and food control.

The con in consent

If the banks turn off your money and say, “Okay, well, if you don’t comply, we’re going to turn off your money.” The state won’t force you to do it, but you won’t be able to transact in the general financial system. This includes your financial assets because they’re now saying they want to issue digital tokens on your financial assets in a way that they’re on a distributed ledger and they can make them programmable.

[They won’t force b/c in this freewill Earth zone they must have consent, which empowers and sustains them].

Use cash as much as you can

10:34 mins worth the time.

Back to basics

Kyle Young

July 26, 2026

https://app.gptzero.me states 100% human

Are tech bros demonic? Or are they just signs of how badly disconnected our society is from our biological context? Why are they pushing technologies that separate us from our ancient connections to the Divine? Are they being used by dark forces to do this because those dark forces know that if we continue to evolve our spiritual nature (those Divine connections) we will be able to conquer darkness? Are dark forces worried that at that point we will discover technology is irrelevant because we will be able to do things the tech bros can’t even imagine today? Are those dark forces trying to hold us back by distracting us with all the bells and whistles of modern technology so darkness maintains control?

Biology, on the other hand, has been an act of God’s ongoing creation since day one. The hubristic technologies of man rise and fall, but the biological systems that support life have carried on for millions of years. There is no dark hubris involved in biology. It has survived because it’s just what works the best.

Ponder if you will

Our Divine connections can be reclaimed … one human at a time.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-conflict-technology

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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