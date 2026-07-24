Intelligence Brief: Insurance against a dark future
Farmland and a bunker; one feeds, one hides.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
You are told future is bright
Yet Mark Zuckerberg built a bunker under his ranch and Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland.
About NCI Intelligence Brief
Daily intelligence on stories that actually move the world, and patterns that connect them. Structure first. Pattern second. Conclusion yours.
We don't tell you what to think. We hand you the architecture so the next time
someone runs a play on you, you see it before it lands. 07:45 mins
Watch the wallet, not the words
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Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
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