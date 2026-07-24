Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

You are told future is bright

Yet Mark Zuckerberg built a bunker under his ranch and Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland.

About NCI Intelligence Brief

Daily intelligence on stories that actually move the world, and patterns that connect them. Structure first. Pattern second. Conclusion yours.



We don't tell you what to think. We hand you the architecture so the next time

someone runs a play on you, you see it before it lands. 07:45 mins

Watch the wallet, not the words

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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