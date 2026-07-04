Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

When is the real Independence Day: July 2 or July 4?

NCI Live

July 03, 2026

The backstory.

https://nci.university/fnl-replay

On 1776 and Tokenization

Unshadowed

July 04, 2026

An ontological re-alignment is needed. Their attempt to gain control is so complete, so perfect, that it becomes the ultimate reminder: reality is not mechanistic, not something to be tracked, measured, and controlled. It is a participative realm, created and sustained by God, the true Sovereign. Aligning with Him and remembering this truth is how we win. And their ontological failure is precisely why their war on creation will ultimately fail. Continues at https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/on-1776-and-tokenization

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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