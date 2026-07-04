July 04, 1776 USA History Lesson
Too good to miss.
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When is the real Independence Day: July 2 or July 4?
NCI Live
July 03, 2026
The backstory.
https://nci.university/fnl-replay
On 1776 and Tokenization
Unshadowed
July 04, 2026
An ontological re-alignment is needed. Their attempt to gain control is so complete, so perfect, that it becomes the ultimate reminder: reality is not mechanistic, not something to be tracked, measured, and controlled. It is a participative realm, created and sustained by God, the true Sovereign. Aligning with Him and remembering this truth is how we win. And their ontological failure is precisely why their war on creation will ultimately fail. Continues at https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/on-1776-and-tokenization
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
govusa
Just added: More recent history lesson On 1776 and Tokenization