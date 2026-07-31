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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Life renewed

David Bayer

Mar 12, 2026

Whether you're an entrepreneur stuck in a cycle of effort without results, or someone who senses there's a deeper order to how life works and is looking for the map — this episode offers you the unified system. 25:22 mins

2026 Portal

The vast amount of new information flowing non-stop, much of it free through documentaries, videos, webinars, podcasts, neuroscientists, physicists and publications from independent sources about the nature of reality and how to experience our true potential, is unparalleled.

First time in the history of man

Ponder if you will. During former world age shifts civilizations did not have internet and wireless devices to communicate in real time. We have technology to help ourselves and others see through the propaganda, to research the closest truth, to disclose dark agendas, to expose fraudulent actors and machines pretending to be humans, and breakthrough sciences to end millennia of disempowerment.

Access is on time and on purpose, to awaken from a dream about what we are not [powerless] and align with our divinity; the only power to guide us through storms brewing ahead.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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