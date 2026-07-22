Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

When communities stand in the way of major projects

Morgan Charles

July 20, 2026

First comes the pressure.

Then the consultation battles.

Then the evacuation orders.

Then the land is burned, access is disrupted, communities are displaced, and the same development interests remain waiting beneath the ash.

That does not prove who started the fires.

It does make the pattern impossible to ignore.

When First Nations communities resist mines, roads, transmission corridors and resource extraction, Canadians should be asking who benefits from their displacement. Instead, they are busy yapping about land acknowledgments while entire communities burn.

Follow the projects.

Follow the land.

Follow who gains when resistance is removed.

No one is putting out those fires.

Source https://substack.com/@morganc000/note/c-298214579

Lithium mining

Gavin Mounsey

July 21, 2026

And what they plan to do to get at the lithium in the bed rock for their “sustainable development” will be nothing short of catastrophic.

Potential Ecological/Cultural Impacts Of Large Scale Open Pit Lithium Mines Planned For Northern Canada

Gavin Mounsey

Update 2025

Chief Sonny Gagnon of the Aroland First Nation to sign 20 Million bribe deal allowing government and corporations to carve into the bones of Mother Earth in the "ring of fire" region in Northern Ontario:

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/an-introduction-to-a-new-series-befriending

Mining claims in Ring of Fire up 66 % over past 3 years

By The Canadian Press

May 21, 2025

The proposed area dubbed the Ring of Fire sits 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont. Map: APTN News

Mining claims in the Ring of Fire region are up 66 % over the last three years and now total an area 14 times the size of Toronto, an environmental group said Wednesday after compiling the data.

There are now more than 43,000 claims in the region that is some 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., said Anna Baggio, the conservation director of Wildlands League.

“The claims are exploding, so that’s a problem,” said Baggio, who extracted the data from the Ontario Geological Survey site.

“The problem is that much like the rest of Canada, this is all happening under a free entry system where anyone can register a claim as long as they have a prospector’s licence and do the Mining Act course.”

Bill 5

Ontario has recently tabled legislation, known as Bill 5, that would create so-called special economic zones where any project can be exempt from laws and regulations.

Premier Doug Ford has said the Ring of Fire region would be the first such zone and the resources buried there would be crucial to dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs that triggered a trade war with Canada.

The omnibus bill also proposes to gut protections for endangered plants and animals so that development, particularly mining projects, can be done significantly faster.

The bill has sparked anger and criticism from First Nations, environmental groups and civil liberty organizations while garnering support from the mining industry.

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is working to support two main companies that hold the vast majority of claims in the area by providing infrastructure and the regulatory environment to build mines faster.

“It is a massive bounty of resources of rare earths that the world needs,” Lecce said.

“These special economic zones are pretty much cheat codes for the government to take control of the land, or what they call ‘for strategic purposes,’” Mamakwa said.

“The government is using the current tariff situation to promote development on our treaty lands with no consultation and without First Nations sharing in any of the potential benefits.” Continues at https://www.aptnnews.ca/national-news/mining-claims-in-ring-of-fire-up-66-per-cent-over-past-3-years-environmental-group/

With compassion

Please focus in your high heart and send love to our Earth Mother … often.

Open Pit Lithium Mining

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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