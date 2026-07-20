Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

US Congress warns Canada “Don’t do this!”

In May 2026, two committees of the US Congress sent Canada a letter. The message was simple. Don't do this. https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2026/05/u-s-congressional-leaders-warn-canadian-lawful-access-plans-harm-u-s-national-security-and-economic-interests/

What Americans are worried about are three Blls currently moving through Canadian parliament.

Bills C34, C22, C8

Canada’s new surveillance laws could fundamentally change online privacy, encryption, age verification, and government access to your digital data.

Is Canada becoming a surveillance state?

Each bill was introduced for a reason that sounds completely reasonable on its own. Protect kids, catch criminals, defend against cyber attacks yet put all three on the same table and they raise the same question: Is Canada becoming a surveillance state?

If you’re interested in Canadian politics, privacy rights, cybersecurity, surveillance, encryption, AI, technology policy, digital freedom, or the future of Canada’s internet, this video will give you the context you need.

Canada’s Metadata Retention Plan Would Make It an Outlier

May 14, 2026

Last week, when I appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Bill C-22, a question kept coming up from members on both sides of the table: how do other countries handle this? Do our closest allies require electronic service providers to retain the metadata of nearly everyone in the country for a lengthy period, without grounds or individualized suspicion, as the government is proposing to do here?

With one exception, no, the Five Eyes partners have not gone where Bill C-22 proposes to go. Continues at https://www.robertdiab.ca/posts/metadata-compare/

State sanctioned mass surveillance is global



Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

govcda