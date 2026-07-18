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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Orange Warning - Air Quality

Where I live. Air quality warning all this week.

Issued at Fri 6:37 PM Jul. 17

Issued by: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Toronto, Ontario Canada

Description

Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario will continue to result in very poor air quality tonight. Poor air quality may persist into Saturday.



During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age and health status. Consider limiting time outdoors.



You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.



People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.



For further information visit the website https://www.airqualityontario.com/ or contact Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 416-314-6666. Visit http://www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels.

Recommended Action

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.



Protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke. Actions can include using the highest quality air filter that your ventilation system can handle and/or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.



If you must spend time outdoors, limit the time as much as possible. A well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke. Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.



Always follow guidance from local authorities. Learn more at https://www.canada.ca/wildfire-smoke

Hoaxes

Thanks to Sandra for the video.

"Climate change" is actually weather manipulation. These forest fires are far from natural.

Nearly 200 fires burning in Northern Ontario

July 15, 2026

Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed

Dane Wigington

Aug 11, 2022

Is the military industrial complex insane enough to incinerate Earth's last remaining forests in order to achieve the objectives of the global controllers? The short answer is yes. 17:39 mins

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

fires