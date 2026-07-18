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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

The loosh eaters are really chomping into Canada. Over 200 fires? That's insane. I am getting some of the smoke over here in Massachusetts. My dog has had a few bouts of asthma the last few days and I couldn't figure out why. I think I just figured out why. These looney toones won't stop till they've devastated the whole world. And to think we're still paying for them to.

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