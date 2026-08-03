Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Implications

World citizen’s whose life and future are impacted by decisions made by the President of the United States [war on Iran, Strait of Hormuz closed, tariffs] deserve to know that Donald Trump’s health and cognition are in decline.

Twitches and glitches

July 30, 2026

Hilary Shae, a licensed and certified speech-language pathologist with 12 years of experience, joins us to analyze Donald Trump's communication decline. 18.26 mins

Trump’s gilded age

July 31, 2026

The Trump Administration has regilded the Arts of War statues near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC with 23.75-karat gold. The project cost $5.1m according to federal records.

https://people.com/newly-regilded-golden-horse-statues-spark-debate-after-trumps-usd5m-project-12031723

Mary Trump reveals Trump’s physical and cognitive decline

July 29, 2026

Mary Trump reveals Trump family traits

July 30, 2026

Vehicle dwellers

Meanwhile …

Jun 16, 2026

More Americans than ever find themselves in a situation they never imagined: working full-time, doing everything "right," and still sleeping in their cars. In this video, we hear from people sharing what life is really like when a vehicle becomes their home. From showering at gyms and sleeping in parking lots to struggling with rent, inflation, housing costs, and job market, these stories paint a sobering picture of the growing cost-of-living crisis.

18 mins We have to demand more. We have to. We have to. I promise you, they’ll find a way to monetize the lots we can park those on, too. There’s simply going to be nothing left. Nothing left for you, nothing left for my children, nothing left for any of us unless we act. And it starts by voting out all the incumbents, both sides of the aisle, left, right, up, down. You take money from a corporation or another country, out. That’s where it starts. 21:04 mins

Self storage/shed dwellers

May 09, 2026

Humans are moving into sheds, vans, and units they legally can't sleep in b/c they cannot afford to pay for a roof over their head. 01:14 mins

25th Amendment

Jun 10, 2026

Unlike during Trump’s first term, when the possibility of invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment was at least openly debated, no one in Trump’s close orbit will now speak truth to power. We must talk honestly about compounding signs that the oldest-ever elected president is physically and mentally unfit for office.

On April 14, House Judiciary Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) introduced legislation establishing a bipartisan, independent commission to activate the 25th Amendment process.

Said Raskin: “Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults [Pope Leo XIV] and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ. We are at a dangerous precipice, and it is now a matter of national security for Congress to fulfill its responsibilities under the 25th Amendment.” Continues at https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/5914003-trump-decline-25th-amendment/

Call to action

Are declining health and cognition of the President of the USA an opportunity for the American people to open their minds, mature emotionally and cooperate to peacefully and firmly speak up? To connect rising costs, unparalleled homelessness, drug abuse, pedophilia, war, including the war on man, fires, AI data centers, hoaxes like covid and climatism with political leaders despite what ‘any’ of them say b/c it’s what they have done and continue to do that counts.

Reflection

Globally, candidates of the two main political parties are controlled by the same dark entity. In other words, a future vote for any candidate is consent to probable loss of all privacy, all privileges, all ownership, and all rights, including life through loss of bodily autonomy, b/c they have clearly demonstrated their inhumane agendas knowing public silence is implied consent to further empower and sustain their reign.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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