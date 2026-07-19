Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Thanks to https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com for reposting

PART 1: Water, Food and Building a Deep Pantry

If one could only encourage people to prepare one thing, it would not be food, it would be water. While the human body can survive for weeks, and in some circumstances even longer, with very little food, it can survive only a matter of days without water. Every cell in our body depends on it. Water regulates our temperature, transports nutrients, removes waste products, lubricates our joints and enables every biochemical reaction necessary for life. Even mild dehydration can impair concentration, mood and physical performance.

Many of us simply assume that safe drinking water will always flow from our taps. Yet a prolonged power failure, flooding, contamination, drought or disruption to water treatment facilities could quickly interrupt that supply. (Please see my previous article on tap water.) This is why every household should think about water in three ways:

Firstly, store water. Keep a supply of bottled drinking water or food-grade water containers sufficient for a several weeks. Rotate your supply periodically so it remains fresh.

Secondly, know where alternative water sources are. Is there a river, stream, lake or reservoir within walking distance of your home? Could you safely collect rainwater? Simply becoming aware of your local environment is an important part of preparation.

Thirdly, have a reliable method of making water safe to drink.

One of my favourite pieces of emergency equipment are mini water filters. Small enough to fit in a pocket, they can filter bacteria, protozoa, parasites and microplastics from natural water sources such as rivers and lakes. A good quality mini filter can filter a huge volume of water over its lifetime.

Also consider keeping water purification tablets, such as chlorine dioxide tablets, available at most camping shops, as part of your emergency supplies. Used correctly, they help destroy bacteria, viruses and many other harmful microorganisms.

It is important to understand the limitations of these methods. CDS doesn’t and mini filters may not remove heavy metals, industrial chemicals, pesticides or radioactive contaminants. If fuel is available, boiling water remains one of the most reliable methods of disinfection and water distilling will produce pure water free from most of the above.

The safest strategy is therefore not to rely on one solution but to layer your protection. Store water. Filter it. Purify it when necessary. Learn these skills before you ever need them. Water is life. Everything else comes second.

Food For Survival

The body doesn’t simply need calories. It needs protein to repair tissues, healthy fats to support hormones and brain function, carbohydrates to provide energy, vitamins and minerals to fuel thousands of biochemical reactions, and antioxidants and phytonutrients to protect our cells from damage. A well-prepared pantry should therefore support both survival and health. Continues at https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/prepping-you-can-never-be-too-prepared-171

Everything Happening Now Has Happened Before (NOT AI)

July 14, 2026

We examine some modern day narratives and compare them to similar events in the past. It can be both terrifying and comforting to know this has all happened before. From birth rate declines to job disruption to doomsday alarmists, history has a funny way of rhyming. 14:49 mins

Diamonds must be consciously shaped and so must humans

Only after chipping away at our own blockages [low frequency] can we truly begin to shine. Continues at https://steemit.com/life/@chrismccron/why-we-should-stop-saying-pressure-creates-diamonds-daily-meditation-25

The power to influence how each of us transitions these shifting times and where we land is available to all. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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