Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Conclusion

By Kenny Carmody

Jun 04, 2026

Milgram, Asch, and Zimbardo did not teach us that human beings are weak.

They taught us something more precise and more useful.

That conscience, under sufficient situational pressure, requires active preparation to hold. That the person who has reflected on authority before the crisis, found an anchor outside the consensus, located one other person willing to hold their position alongside them, and practiced the tolerance of social pain, that person is not exceptional.

They are prepared.

And preparation is available to everyone reading this.

The experiment is always running.

The only question is whether you are building the conscience that can hold, or waiting to discover, under pressure, whether the one you have is enough.

Build it now.

Before the music starts.

Continues at https://kennycarmody.substack.com/p/the-psychology-of-the-resisters-what

The above was reposted by Ted Kuntz.

Herd mentality

Psychology weapons defined

By Jason Christoff

Feb 27, 2024

When we know how the magician executes his tricks, the magic fails to impress

This is why it’s very important each and every one of us learn about psychological manipulation so we sidestep the next psychological operation that comes our way.

You can’t Farm Lions only lambs

All this psychological manipulation is designed to make the once powerful human lion a very easily ruled and easily farmed human lamb.

Evil spares no one and uses everyone

A message to the people under paycheck mind control who are selling our souls to the highest bidder. It is time we all lead with morality and ethics once again. The great lion is each us sleeps no more. 10:39 mins Continue at

Warning

From Dr. Mike Yeadon

Former Chief scientist Pfizer

June 02, 2026

There is much talk in U.K. & elsewhere about digital-only currencies & imposition of updated-in-real-time, biometric, digital ID. It’s a simple matter to design algorithms that demand you present a “valid” digital ID before any sale or purchase can take place. Furthermore, it takes a moment to include in the definition of “valid” that you be recorded as being up-to-date with the latest recommended injection schedule emanating from some supranational body such as the WHO.

Given they can place anything they want into the vials of what they’re telling you are health-enhancing vaccines, what do you think the chances are the scenario I painted is going to be used (among others) to accomplish some diabolical objectives?https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-269140616

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is closed

Many of her articles were linked to Sasha Latypova’s posts and those links will not work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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