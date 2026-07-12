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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Red flag doors

Chase Hughes

Neuro-Cognitive Intelligence [NCI]

July 10, 2026

Transcript not verbatim

Every time your brain hears the word ‘obviously’ or ‘everybody knows’ or ‘everybody agrees’ your brain calls your attention to a red flag. It is telling you something it refuses to question. An example may be ‘trust the science’; a blind spot with glamor magazine make-up and lighting.

The word ‘obviously’ is not a marker of truth. It is a marker where people stopped thinking. It’s a flag your brain stabs into the ground in front of a door your brain refuses to reopen. Every such door in your brain [that is just how it is] and what you perceive as common sense were ‘installed’. What follows are those doors.

Foundation - what is a frame?

A frame is the lens somebody uses to comprehend what is really going on in a room or a situation. The frame defines what matters, who has the upper hand, what the rules are and how seriously I should take what’s going on here.

There is ‘no’ neutral ground

In every room or situation you are doing 1 of 2 things.

You are setting the frame or You are standing inside someone else’s frame.

You can feel when you are inside a frame. It feels like pressure i.e.

A needy or aggressive sales person has a frame.

A boss has a frame.

The master frame

There is one frame you cannot feel, perceived by Chase as the most powerful frame there is. This frame is considered the norm. This frame makes all other frames invisible. If you are a fish it’s the water you’re swimming in. It’s like The Truman Show. There is a set of assumptions so deeply engrained in our brains to which most people agree, that our brain does not file them as beliefs. Imagine a file clerk in your head with a folder labelled Belief. The clerk does not file it in the Belief folder. Instead, the clerk removes it from the Belief folder and files it in the Reality folder or a folder labelled ‘Just the way it is’.

The reason this matters strategically is b/c you can defend against a frame you can feel. You stiffen up, you push back however there is no possible way to defend against a frame you have mistaken as the floor you are standing on or the air you breathe. This is where real operators live.

Assumptions

Many people believe you can win over a room or situation through an argument, presenting facts, details, or in a way that persuades people to believe something new. It will never, ever be in the argument. It’s always in the assumption beneath the argument. Everything you want to achieve in your life is an assumption beneath an argument in your head, few ever question.

Installation

How do you find the master frame, the assumptions running you? The best way is to listen for the flags. The biggest red flag in the English language is the word ‘obviously’ and the idea of ‘obviously’ installed through related phrases.

Everyone already knows that [fill in the blank]

I know this is obvious but [fill in the blank]

Of course we can all see this but [fill in the blank]

It goes without saying but [fill in the blank]

I am sure you are already aware but the debate is over [fill in the blank]

Disclosure: Chase admits teaching the other side is how he makes a living.

The word ‘obviously’

When you use the word obviously or a related phrase, there is no argument at all. What you are actually doing is telling others and your brain “This argument is closed, everyone already agrees”. It’s like hanging a ‘Privacy’ sign on your hotel door and your brain hangs it up faster than anyone else’s.

When you catch yourself thinking ‘obviously’ you are running this manipulation script on your own brain. You become the operative and target at the same time. When you hear it from somebody on a stage, at an upsell or webinar, they are grabbing the steering wheel of your brain and steering it in the direction they want your attention. When you hear it from yourself, something grabbed the steering wheel of your mind, turned it a little and no questions asked. This is where deep influence lives.

You hear loud claims like we’re the best in the world. The big red flags are the quiet little ‘obviously’ [s] everybody agrees with. It does not mean they are lying. It means pay closer attention.

Doors you never opened

15:05 mins Exercise | Name 3 things that are obviously true. Things you would bet money on. Things you consider common sense. They are the doors you never opened. There is an assumption under each one you probably were unaware you were carrying.

Once you see the frames the next question is, which frame in this social interaction is going to take over the other one, or be bigger so the other person’s frame can fit inside this one b/c some frames are just undefeatable. Many people believe a super loud or super confident frame wins over everybody else. That’s not true at all. The strongest frames cannot be tipped over.

When somebody comes after your frame, the worst thing you can do is argue against it. Never, ever argue when somebody does that. Instead consider 5 things to do as fast as you can.

No. 1 Father frame: No defense ever. The father takes custody of the room or situation. The difference between custody and ownership? In custody you care about other people. In ownership you need to be above other people, you need to be in charge of them. Father frame is where you are amused, composed, super kind and absolutely immovable. You watch your frame get tested and you smile. This frame is a good one to live in permanently. Make it a habit not a technique. Making it a technique is called sociopathy.

No. 2 Child frame: It pokes, it questions your credibility, your status and intentions. There is a big ass secret here. People run the child frame b/c they don’t have a frame of their own. The only time a child frame shows up is b/c they’re testing a frame way bigger than their own. This is a child. The moment you see this frame instantly relax b/c your frame is already bigger for certain.

No. 3 Mirror frame: This is where we reflect on the situation. We calmly narrate what somebody else just tried to do. Say it out loud, in plain language, absolutely in a non-confrontational way. You might say ”It’s not often somebody questions my credibility that directly” and see how it lands. The moment you can drag the technique out into the light w/out being judgmental or mean, it dies. Otherwise it can escalate.

No. 4 Crazy person frame: An example is someone waving flowers to sell at an intersection. They stare you right in the eyes and you look away. That’s their frame. They challenge you and you respond to something else. That is what politicians do effectively. There’s a pause and non-sequitur response signaling one thing with total clarity: nothing you do is ever going to reach me. Very few escalate against that frame.

No. 5 Detachment frame: We’re not looking at a mirror, we’re looking at a chalk board. No reflection whatsoever. No reactivity. All the emotion they project stays on their side. We’re not absorbing anything. You don’t move whatsoever.

What all 5 frames have in common is that none of them argue or defend and not one needs you to agree with it. That’s the reason they win. The frame that needs the least is the frame that is in control.

Here’s the rule

Every time you hear the word obviously, or everybody knows, or it’s just how it is, whether it comes from somebody else or your own brain, treat it like a red siren alarm system and ask a very important question “What is the thing that according to this belief I should ignore right now?” That’s the door out of The Truman show.

Blind spots don’t feel like blind spots. They feel like common sense. That’s what makes it a blind spot. Catch it and open the door as fast as you can.

The only sentence that matters tonight

The things you are most certain about, are the things you investigated the least. Go find your doors. They’re out there.

Replay link

July 10, 2026 https://nci.university/fnl-replay

The replay link expires after next Friday night live July 17, 2026

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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