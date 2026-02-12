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Doreen
Feb 12

Memoirs of a Health Canada whistle blower Shiv Chopra, true guardian of food safety, wrote 'Corrupt to the Core". https://dg4vp.substack.com/p/corrupted-to-the-core-2008-rereading

Bill 517: GE Labeling http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2008/04/14/corrupt_to_the_core_memoirs_of_a_health_canada_scientist_bill_517_ge_labeling.htm

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