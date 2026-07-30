Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Leaders in resilience

We are shaping a climate-resilient world where everyone, everywhere is prepared for and protected from the impacts of climate change.

The Climate Resilience Center—previously known as the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center—was established at the Atlantic Council in 2019 through the visionary leadership of our founder, Adrienne Arsht, and with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. The center’s journey began with a bold commitment: to reach one billion people with resilience solutions. Continues at https://onebillionresilient.org

Rising heat, fuel prices, and electrical grid demands

July 01, 2026

The latest climate check-in. https://onebillionresilient.org/the-climate-check-in/

Omission: Stunning Collapse of the Climate Scam

Omitted from the One Billion Resilient climate check-in.

June 01, 2026

Developers of the greenhouse gas emissions scenarios for the IPCC’s next assessment report (AR7) have officially dropped RCP8.5 – the high-emissions pathway long treated as a de facto “business-as-usual” case (Van Vuuren et al. 2026). https://climaterealism.com/2026/06/rcp8-5-has-been-dropped-what-it-means-and-what-it-doesnt/

July 19, 2026

Undergirded supposedly “settled science” of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-stunning-collapse-of-the-climate

The World Bank’s Role in Building Resilience

Apr 06, 2026

Resilience in Action: Three Pillars, One Goal

Pillar One Protecting Physical and Human Infrastructure

Pillar Two Leveraging Policy Reforms for Crisis Preparedness and Financing

Pillar Three Mobilizing Private Capital for Resilience. https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/disasterriskmanagement/brief/why-disaster-risk-management-is-central-to-jobs

Hybrid war waged against humanity by financial industry

Mar 10, 2025

Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor shows how the Green New Deal, DEI and Trans Agenda are all a phony cover for a vast nation-state organized real estate bank fraud, human-trafficking and narcotics money-laundering operation involving Canadian banks, Mexican Cartels, the Chinese Communist Party, the IMF, the World Bank and Ukraine, engineered by the same Goldman-Sachs players who caused the 2008 Financial Crisis. https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/post/sensitive/chief-shawn-taylor-w-nino-bombshell-new-money-laundering-evidence

You’ve got the World Bank involved. Where do we see a lot of this money going? It's going to the Trans Community and this "Inclusion" in other countries. This is the World Bank Group right here It's another way to launder the money.

Resilience Centers: my alarm from February 2023

MellowKat

July 27, 2026

I made this post in February 2023: Blood Money: Rockefellers & Resilience Centers. The Rockefellers & Cabal have hijacked the word “Resilience” as part of their strategy to further the great reset. This is a global issue. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXI7BnloMtz2

Informative comment by Jose Gonzales Ortego and videos of fires. https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/resilience-centers-my-alarm-from

Majority rules

The public is led to believe sustainable development programs are in the best interest of all. How will our fellow man ever know otherwise so they stop contributing to a world coup, unless someone with evidence passes it along?

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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