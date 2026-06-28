Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Thanks to Chris for the Tweet.

USA: 2026 Approved E15 gasoline

June 22, 2026

How to protect your car and wallet. Action plan at the end. 08:16 mins.

Car loan interest rates - USA

AI generated response

Average new car loan interest rates stand at 4.66% to 6.51% depending on credit tier, while used car rates range from 7.70% to 11.26%.

Interest rates are heavily determined by credit score, with specific averages for new car loans as follows:

Super-prime (781+): 4.66% APR

Prime (661–780): 6.27% APR

Near-prime (601–660): 9.57% APR

Subprime (501–600): 13.17% APR

Deep subprime (300–500): 16.01% APR

Used car loans generally carry rates approximately 3 percentage points higher than new car loans for equivalent credit tiers due to higher lender risk regarding depreciation and default. Borrowers with scores in the 661–780 range, which represents the largest share of auto loans, typically see an average rate of 6.27% for new vehicles and 9.98% for used vehicles. Continues at

https://www.bing.com/search?q=car+loan+interest+rates&qs=LS&pq=car+loan+inter&sc=12-14&cvid=89D04DE6BF3B4800B69AAAE82B87AA53&FORM=QBRE&sp=1&ghc=1&lq=0

Canada: Deployment of Mid-Level Ethanol Blends

Standards

The CAN/CGSB-3.511 standard now includes a new Type that allows up to E15. The CAN/CGSB-3.512 includes updated Type 1 (E50-E85) specification limits and also now includes a new Type 2 (E20-E25). There are no limitations from a standards standpoint to deploying higher ethanol blends, given that the CAN/CGSB-3.511 and CAN/CGSB-3.512 standards will be published in Spring 2018.

From a standards viewpoint, there are no barriers to E15 or higher E20-E25 blends in Canada. Continues at https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-efficiency/transportation-energy-efficiency/deployment-mid-level-ethanol-blends

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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