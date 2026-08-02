Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

This Week’s Focus: Exit Stage Left

At some point, “being informed” has to evolve into something more productive, at least if you want to avoid the Black Pill Burnout.

In these Solution Series, we often focus on specific products that slot into a variety of practical use cases. This week, I encourage you to take a step back and get a glimpse of the bigger picture.

I love gear as much as the next prepper, but developing more control over basic stuff is probably the single most helpful thing one could invest in. We touch on a lot of topics that can be boiled down to different ways of creating options for yourself, regardless of how the performative geopolitical circus plays out.

Basic Ideas

· Reduce unnecessary dependence: The fewer single points of failure in your life, the fewer institutions get to hold you hostage.

· Build practical competence: Food, money, privacy, land, and community are not sexy topics until they suddenly become very sexy topics.

· Think locally: A resilient life is not built entirely through online arguments with strangers who have anime avatars. You can still do that for fun, if you want!

Learn a useful skill. Build a local relationship. Grow some food. Protect some privacy.

Solution Spotlight: Live Free Academy

Who They Are

Live Free Academy, founded by longtime liberty activist John Bush, focuses on practical self-reliance: helping people depend less on banks, government agencies, and the industrial food supply, while building stronger lives with family and neighbors.

They will be hosting a free online webinar next weekend, with the simple theme of “moving from awareness into action.”

Their Exit & Build Virtual Summit 2: Strategy happens Saturday, August 8, from 12:00 to 5:00 PM Central.

What They’ll Cover

· Food and land: Growing food, regenerative agriculture, and land strategy.

· Money and privacy: Crypto for private transactions and privacy technology.

· Alternative structures: Entrepreneurship, private-realm concepts, and ways to build outside centralized systems.

Why Activist Post Loves Them:

· They are focused on practical categories: Food, money, privacy, land, skills, and local community.

· They emphasize building over begging: Voting harder has not produced the promised golden age of freedom.

· The summit is free: You can listen, take notes, and decide which ideas fit your own situation. Register Free for the Exit & Build Virtual Summit​

If you find yourself resonating with the content, and want to attend the in-person event, you can save some money using the discount code they set up for us through exitandbuild.com.

· Promo Code: ACTIVISTPOST

​Register for the Free Exit & Build Virtual Summit​

Additional Solutions

For those more interested in a self-directed course of study, my recommendation would be to pick one category, learn the basics, and finish one small project before adding another item to your apocalypse-themed Pinterest board.

Low/No Cost - Get “YouTube Certified”

Everyone has a full ride to YouTube University, but you have to be specific in order to tune your algorithms. Ignore the fantasy lifestyle stuff and search for a specific, useful skill.

Try these search terms:

· “container vegetable garden for beginners [your city/state]”​

Start with herbs, greens, or one vegetable you already eat. Local climate matters more than cinematic shots of someone else’s tomato jungle.

· “how to compost in a small space”​

Apartment, backyard, bucket, tumbler, worm bin, whatever fits your reality. Composting is not glamorous, but neither is paying to haul your future soil away in a plastic bag.

· “basic home repair [specific problem]”​

Start with a leaky faucet, clogged drain, drywall patch, or replacing a door seal. Every repair you can handle is one less call to a company that may arrive sometime between Tuesday and “whenever this Iran conflict comes to an end.”

Low/No Cost - Find a Local Skill Circle

The best backup plan almost always involves a trustworthy community of like-minded people. Prioritize meeting capable people in your area, and start by being useful to them.

Look for:

· Community gardens: Even if you do not have a plot, show up on a work day and offer a hand.

· Library workshops and extension-office classes: Search your county plus terms like “gardening workshop,” “food preservation,” “beekeeping,” “repair clinic,” or “seed swap.”

· Tool libraries, maker spaces, and repair cafés: Good places to learn basic repairs without buying a garage full of tools first.

· Farmers markets and local farms: Ask vendors whether they host volunteer days, classes, or seasonal work.

· Churches, veterans groups, volunteer fire departments, and neighborhood associations: Not every useful community is branded as a “freedom network,” thank God.

Do not begin by asking strangers about their preparedness cache. Begin by helping stack chairs, pull weeds, fix something, or share what you know. Trust grows slower than basil, but it grows.

Wrap Up

The point is not to escape society and live out your days in survival mode. The objective is to have options.

The system will keep offering its usual arrangement: dependency, surveillance, debt, and a customer-service chatbot when something breaks. Building alternatives is slower, less glamorous, and considerably more useful.​

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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