Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

New Governor General Canada

The Governor General is the federal representative of the King, Canada's formal head of state. It is a largely ceremonial, non-partisan role, in which the Governor General acts on advice of the prime minister and federal cabinet. Continues at https://www.blg.com/en/people/a/arbour-louise

Canadian Members of the World Economic Forum

Louise Arbour

Supreme Court of Ontario

Court of Appeal of Ontario

https://www.beyondthenarrative.ca/canadian-federal-politician-members-of-the-world-economic-forum/

Soros’s ICC Architect Takes Canada

Susan Kokinda

May 06, 2026

Carney’s appointment of Louise Arbour as Canada’s Governor General, emphasizing the office’s powers and Arbour’s role as a UN tribunal prosecutor and advocate for creating the International Criminal Court, alongside references to George Soros’s Open Society support for the ICC and Jack Smith’s work there.

Most people, including many Canadians, probably assume it’s the prime minister who commands the military. He doesn’t. The crown’s representative does.

The Woman Who Built Jack Smith’s Playbook [Louise Arbour] Now Runs Canada’s Military.

The governor general can dismiss the government.

See Clarifications below removed by YT algorithms. 03:00 to 08:00 mins

Clarification:

Commander in Chief offers support and encouragement to military

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the governor general plays a major role in recognizing the importance of Canada’s military at home and abroad. https://gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/commander-chief

Governor General follows advice from the Prime Minister

Appointed by The King on the advice of the prime minister, the governor general usually holds office for 5 years. https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/governor-general.html

Governor General can dismiss the government

How many Governor Generals are willing to dismiss the boss who nominated them to be appointed by the King?

International Criminal Court [ICC] lacks enforcement

The ICC, which has its seat in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. As a judicial institution, the International Criminal Court [ICC] does not have its own police force or enforcement body; thus, it relies on cooperation with countries worldwide for support, particularly for making arrests, transferring arrested persons to the ICC detention centre in The Hague, freezing suspects’ assets, and enforcing sentences.

While not a United Nations organization, the Court has a cooperation agreement with the UN. When a situation is not within the Court’s jurisdiction, the United Nations Security Council can refer the situation to the ICC granting it jurisdiction. https://www.icc-cpi.int/about/how-the-court-works

Arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant

Nov 12, 2024

The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest. https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/situation-state-palestine-icc-pre-trial-chamber-i-rejects-state-israels-challenges

Imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court

I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the International Criminal Court (ICC), as established by the Rome Statute, has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/imposing-sanctions-on-the-international-criminal-court/

Warning Against Re-Nomination of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom

David Steinman

Sept 21, 2021

In December 2020, Mr. Steinman filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court that accused World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom of crimes against humanity committed as an Ethiopian official. News of the complaint was featured on the London Times’ front page and went viral, exposing Tedros’ criminality to the world. David Steinman has a degree in Economics from the Wharton School. He was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. https://books.google.ca/books/about/Money_Blood_and_Conscience.html?id=CvatAQAACAAJ&redir_esc=y

Despite criminal complaint to the ICC

Tedros was re-elected in 2022 for a second 5 year term as WHO director general.

https://www.who.int/news/item/24-05-2022-world-health-assembly-re-elects-dr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-to-second-term-as-who-director-general

Criminal investigation UK Police & Trial in ICC regarding Covid 19 vaccine

Serious allegations were made against the Covid 19 vaccine roll-out in the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the 7th Dec 2021. Evidence was so damning yet the ICC accepted the case (Case number OTP-CR-473/21). Allegations. https://hannahroselaw.wordpress.com/icc-complaint-uk/

Continues at https://groups.google.com/g/11-33/c/fBy2pSzQKaA

From The Hague: International Trials Day One: Crimes Against Humanity

Reiner Fuellmich

2022

The whole thing is hard to watch as Reiner describes what was done to the people. The crimes committed. 18:11 mins https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjEgSnACO93V/?list=subscriptions

Prisoner Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

June 15, 2025

Well-known attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is being detained under terrible conditions for reasons that have nothing to do with what he is accused of. He had the courage to publicly speak the truth about the so-called pandemic and is now paying for it. https://principia-scientific.com/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Where is the rule of law?

Laws, regulations, maxims, Lieber Code [rules of war], International Court of Justice rulings, etc. are enforced only when it is ‘convenient’ for the rulers and/or occupiers.

When you become aware of dark agendas, please spread the word to inform others.



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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