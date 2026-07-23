Soros’s ICC Architect Takes Canada
International Criminal Court [ICC].
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
New Governor General Canada
The Governor General is the federal representative of the King, Canada's formal head of state. It is a largely ceremonial, non-partisan role, in which the Governor General acts on advice of the prime minister and federal cabinet. Continues at https://www.blg.com/en/people/a/arbour-louise
Canadian Members of the World Economic Forum
Louise Arbour
Supreme Court of Ontario
Court of Appeal of Ontario
https://www.beyondthenarrative.ca/canadian-federal-politician-members-of-the-world-economic-forum/
Soros’s ICC Architect Takes Canada
Susan Kokinda
May 06, 2026
Carney’s appointment of Louise Arbour as Canada’s Governor General, emphasizing the office’s powers and Arbour’s role as a UN tribunal prosecutor and advocate for creating the International Criminal Court, alongside references to George Soros’s Open Society support for the ICC and Jack Smith’s work there.
Most people, including many Canadians, probably assume it’s the prime minister who commands the military. He doesn’t. The crown’s representative does.
The Woman Who Built Jack Smith’s Playbook [Louise Arbour] Now Runs Canada’s Military.
The governor general can dismiss the government.
See Clarifications below removed by YT algorithms. 03:00 to 08:00 mins
Clarification:
Commander in Chief offers support and encouragement to military
As commander-in-chief of Canada, the governor general plays a major role in recognizing the importance of Canada’s military at home and abroad. https://gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/commander-chief
Governor General follows advice from the Prime Minister
Appointed by The King on the advice of the prime minister, the governor general usually holds office for 5 years. https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/governor-general.html
Governor General can dismiss the government
How many Governor Generals are willing to dismiss the boss who nominated them to be appointed by the King?
International Criminal Court [ICC] lacks enforcement
The ICC, which has its seat in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. As a judicial institution, the International Criminal Court [ICC] does not have its own police force or enforcement body; thus, it relies on cooperation with countries worldwide for support, particularly for making arrests, transferring arrested persons to the ICC detention centre in The Hague, freezing suspects’ assets, and enforcing sentences.
While not a United Nations organization, the Court has a cooperation agreement with the UN. When a situation is not within the Court’s jurisdiction, the United Nations Security Council can refer the situation to the ICC granting it jurisdiction. https://www.icc-cpi.int/about/how-the-court-works
Arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant
Nov 12, 2024
The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest. https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/situation-state-palestine-icc-pre-trial-chamber-i-rejects-state-israels-challenges
Imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court
I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the International Criminal Court (ICC), as established by the Rome Statute, has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/imposing-sanctions-on-the-international-criminal-court/
Warning Against Re-Nomination of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom
David Steinman
Sept 21, 2021
In December 2020, Mr. Steinman filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court that accused World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom of crimes against humanity committed as an Ethiopian official. News of the complaint was featured on the London Times’ front page and went viral, exposing Tedros’ criminality to the world. David Steinman has a degree in Economics from the Wharton School. He was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. https://books.google.ca/books/about/Money_Blood_and_Conscience.html?id=CvatAQAACAAJ&redir_esc=y
Despite criminal complaint to the ICC
Tedros was re-elected in 2022 for a second 5 year term as WHO director general.
https://www.who.int/news/item/24-05-2022-world-health-assembly-re-elects-dr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-to-second-term-as-who-director-general
Criminal investigation UK Police & Trial in ICC regarding Covid 19 vaccine
Serious allegations were made against the Covid 19 vaccine roll-out in the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the 7th Dec 2021. Evidence was so damning yet the ICC accepted the case (Case number OTP-CR-473/21). Allegations. https://hannahroselaw.wordpress.com/icc-complaint-uk/
Continues at https://groups.google.com/g/11-33/c/fBy2pSzQKaA
From The Hague: International Trials Day One: Crimes Against Humanity
Reiner Fuellmich
2022
The whole thing is hard to watch as Reiner describes what was done to the people. The crimes committed. 18:11 mins https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjEgSnACO93V/?list=subscriptions
Prisoner Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
June 15, 2025
Well-known attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is being detained under terrible conditions for reasons that have nothing to do with what he is accused of. He had the courage to publicly speak the truth about the so-called pandemic and is now paying for it. https://principia-scientific.com/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
Where is the rule of law?
Laws, regulations, maxims, Lieber Code [rules of war], International Court of Justice rulings, etc. are enforced only when it is ‘convenient’ for the rulers and/or occupiers.
When you become aware of dark agendas, please spread the word to inform others.
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
govcda-nwo
Canadian Members of the World Economic Forum: Louise Arbour https://www.beyondthenarrative.ca/canadian-federal-politician-members-of-the-world-economic-forum/