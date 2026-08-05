Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Albert Pike and Three World Wars

Albert Pike ‘allegedly’ received a vision he described in a letter he wrote to Mazzini, dated August 15, 1871. This letter graphically outlined plans for three world wars seen as necessary to bring about the One World Order, and we can marvel at how accurately it has predicted events that have already taken place.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the ‘agentur’ of the ‘Illuminati’ between the political Zionists and leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.” Albert Pike

What’s to marvel?

Earth is a freewill zone where the predator class ‘must’ inform the people in advance of their nefarious plans. Why? So the people can choose to comply [silence is implied consent] and/or speak up to say no. There are no rules about how the people are informed. Doreen

60,000 most military-aged men invade Spanish enclave, Ceuta

July 31, 2026

Initially there was silence in mainstream media but now MSM is all over it, presumably after they worked out how to frame the narrative.

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/60000-most-military-aged-men-invade

How Spain Invited the Invasion

Rather than the 500,000 migrants Sanchez was proposing to legalize, Spain received 1.2 million applications and a month after the application window closed, the invasion began. PM Sanchez claimed that the mass legalization of illegal aliens had been “endorsed by more than 900 nongovernmental organizations, including the Catholic Church”. https://www.frontpagemag.com/how-spain-invited-the-invasion/

From Soros to sorrows

1976

In 1976, after just 25 people died from the H1N1 vaccine, the US government halted the vaccination program b/c it was unsafe. Continues at https://deeprootsathome.com/h1n1-swine-flu-vaccine-halted-back-in-1976-25-deaths-were-too-many/

2026

What are we seeing?

Governments world-wide that ‘all’ stood down during the covid-19 hoax, do not care about human beings.

These same governments fabricate wars to cull populations, plunder resources and/or force regime change.

We have all been psychologically manipulated, lied to, toxified, and through fear, censorship and algorithms blocked from knowing our true human potential to free ourselves.

Silence and refusing to uplevel ourselves contribute to, and sustain chaos.

Who or what’s next?

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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