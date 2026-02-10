Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my 100% human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Subconscious

Feb 09, 2026

Symbols have long been used by the predator class to implant frequencies into man’s subconscious mind. Watch this documentary and see for yourself. https://www.planetmindcontrol.com

2026 Superbowl encodes the word Superb Owl, symbolic of the owl at Bohemian Grove where a private fraternity of the richest and most powerful men in the world meet for 16 days each summer deep within the redwoods of Northern California.

Decoded by Franklin O’Kanu + Grey Rabbit Finance below

During the 2026 Halftime Show, they elected to include a subconscious programming message that said: “Compro Oro y Plata,” which translates as “Buy Gold & Silver.”

Brief video https://substack.com/@unsaidunderside/note/c-212119689

Super Bowl from the Unorthodoxy Watch Party

Franklin O’Kanu

Feb 09, 2026

Super Bowl is an event similar to Roman Circuses.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/my-thoughts-on-the-super-bowl-from

Feb 09, 2026

Did you see this subconscious message in the Superbowl? Compro Oro y Plata (Buy Gold & Silver)

Solamente Efectivo (Cash Only)

https://substack.com/@greyrabbitfinance/note/c-212033529

Human energy harvest

Major events like Olympics, rock concerts, super bowl, etc. provide a massive human energy harvest [a.k.a. loosh] for dark entities. At the same time, with and without viewer awareness, the truth is revealed in plain sight.

The con in consent

Loosh is considered life force energy from positive and negative human emotions. Dark entities feast on energy emanating from large audiences of human beings, which feed both performers and dark entities in great quantity through consent of man. Examples:

2012 Olympics - predictive programming

Covid-19 predictive programming Opening Ceremony. Dancing nurses, hospital beds. 01:40 mins hypodermic needle.

Opening Ceremony 2022 Blatant Worship of Baal

Baal Worship: The god called Baal with the head of a bull, where children are sacrificed by fire in its belly, often the first-born male child.

Ancient civilizations and child sacrifice

Collaborative paper by academics from institutions across the globe including Oxford University, suggests Carthaginian parents ritually sacrificed young children as an offering to the gods.

https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2014-01-23-ancient-carthaginians-really-did-sacrifice-their-children

MK Ultra Disclosure in Netflix’s Stranger Things

More subliminal messages

Stranger Things disclose how humanity has been traumatized, weakened and mind controlled into serving evil while seeing the perpetrators as authority figures and saviors. https://maxlowen.substack.com/p/mk-ultra-disclosure-in-netflixs-stranger

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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