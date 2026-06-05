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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

When Documented Record Contradicts Modern Narrative

By Jordan Nuttall

June 04, 2026

In recent years, my disposition has shifted rather dramatically, dear reader:

I don’t believe anything.

This may sound counterintuitive given the work I do here, but let me explain. While I don’t believe in anything, I remain entirely open to everything.

We have been lied to incessantly, in our private lives and through the broader monopoly of the media, but you cannot be lied to if you refuse to believe the narrative in the first place.

I say this while existing as a walking contradiction, because I hold one unshakable belief:

The existence of a Creator

While everything else remains a spectacle designed to sell a fable, the realm we inhabit is, to me, quite clearly the work of a higher power.

Everything functions with an uncanny precision:

Cows graze, and their waste feeds the soil to grow the next harvest.

A grub is granted life and initiates the process of constructing a sanctuary, metamorphosing into a literal work of art.

Bees, in their simple, daily labour, collect pollen and ensure the blossoms of the future.

It is a staggering series of coincidences; they want you to believe this was just pot luck. It seems clear, dear reader, this is a coordinated effort to sever man’s connection with God.

Religion suggests you will only find Him in a church, a mosque, or a synagogue; but I ask you:

Does God only appear in man-made structures?

You do not need to go anywhere to convene with the Almighty, for your body is the temple.

If you reject the existence of a higher consciousness, you are effectively accepting science as your scripture. And as you have seen from our recent lessons, curious mind, science is not there to enlighten you to the truth.

It is there to control you

You don’t need to take my word for it, let me prove it to you. Continues at https://jordannuttall.substack.com/p/surviving-the-plague END

Modern science

Traditional science does not recognize top level scientific breakthroughs over the last 100 years and advancement in neuroscience based on proven, repeatable, predictable life enhancing results.

Art gallery of life

Humans see through filters or belief systems from early childhood conditioning, emotional trauma, information handed down generationally without question and/or programmed by academia, church, state, media, corporations, etc.

In the art gallery of your life you cannot change what’s already on the walls. What you can do, is move to another room to create new artwork through expanded awareness about how physical reality actually works, raising your frequency and developing the mindset and psychology required to achieve what brings you joy and fulfillment.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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