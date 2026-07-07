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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Thanks to Judy for the video.

Purpose and meaning

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship [ARC]

June 29, 2026

Arthur Brooks argues that the deepest crisis facing Western civilization is not political but spiritual: a crisis of meaning. Drawing on neuroscience, happiness research, and his own family story, Brooks explains how smartphones and digital life have trapped us in a "left-brain" existence of information and distraction, leaving us starved for purpose, faith, and real human connection.



He offers a hopeful path forward: reclaiming meaning by changing our relationship with technology, asking life's biggest questions, and choosing to love people, use things, and worship what truly matters.

Counterfeit formula

Love things, use people, and worship yourself.

Alternative formula

Use things, love people, worship the divine.

This formula encourages a shift from focus on possessions to a deeper commitment to relationships and spiritual values, aligning daily choices with compassion and purpose.

Questions are the steering wheel of the mind

Why does the Matrix keep showing up now from independent sources? A clue perhaps to look deeper into alternative perspectives for a more purposeful and fulfilling life?



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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